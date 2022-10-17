Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail
WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts
It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
Struggling ex-Yankees slugger is ‘sure to get interest’ on free-agent market
This one is a bit of a head-scratcher. Former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo will be a free agent following the World Series. Despite his well-documented struggles the last two seasons, MLB Trade Rumors reports Gallo will be in demand. Gallo is perhaps the most mercurial player in the...
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)
Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Look: Alex Morgan Sends Clear Message About Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner has received significant backing from the sports world as she remains in prison in Russia. Before yesterday's San Diego Wave FC game, women's soccer star Alex Morgan let the world know exactly where she stands in regards to supporting Griner. Morgan arrived at the game wearing a shirt...
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout
The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Fans Are Furious At Major League Baseball Over Tonight's Postponement
After hours of deliberation, MLB postponed Monday's ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians to Tuesday afternoon. MLB delayed the game, initially scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, without providing any further updates on when the game may take place. The league didn't announce the postponement until 9:37 p.m.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
634K+
Followers
80K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0