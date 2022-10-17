Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
Panthers interim coach has stark warning for Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is unlikely to be ready to return to action for Week 7, but even if he was, there is clearly no guarantee that his starting quarterback job is secure. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made clear Monday that all of his quarterbacks are in the mix to start when healthy, and explicitly refused to guarantee Mayfield’s position when asked if Mayfield would start when healthy.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? Locked On Browns
Are the Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? It sure looks that way after yet another loss.
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Washington Reportedly Signing Notable Quarterback Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are adding a veteran quarterback to their practice squad. According to ESPN's John Keim, the team is going to sign former New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021 when Daniel Jones was hurt. He lost both starts and only...
Aaron Rodgers Misses Packers Practice With Concerning Reason
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He suffered this injury during the final Hail Mary attempt of the Packers' upset loss to the New York Giants in Week 5. He was able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, but struggled mightily in yet another loss.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News
It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade
A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
Russell Wilson Has New Message For Fans After 2-4 Start
Ever the optimist, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a new positive message for Denver fans after a third straight loss. Taking to Twitter, Russ told Broncos Country: "Only way is to Keep Believing." Many have found it hard to that's broken 20 points just once through six weeks of the...
Packers Make Roster Decision On Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a boost on offense. Luckily for them, help is on the way. On Wednesday afternoon, the Packers designated wide receiver Sammy Watkins to return from injured reserve. He's expected to practice on a limited basis today, per head coach Matt LaFleur.
Colin Cowherd Calls For NFL Head Coach To Be Fired
The Denver Broncos are 2-4 and reeling, and Colin Cowherd thinks their first-year head coach should be a lame duck. On "The Herd" today, Cowherd had a lengthy monologue on the Broncos' struggles, some of which he attributed to quarterback Russell Wilson, one of Cowherd's favorite players in the league.
Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News
Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
Look: Steelers Release Quarterback Depth Chart For This Week's Game
Kenny Pickett still must clear the NFL's concussion protocols before returning to the field, but it appears he'll remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback if available. Ahead of Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers kept Pickett ahead of Mitch Trubisky on their depth chart. Since replacing Trubisky...
Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Play From Tonight's Game Going Viral
Russell Wilson just had one of his best drives of the season for the Denver Broncos, but not before an embarrassing lowlight earlier in the game. On 3rd-and-2 on Denver's opening drive, Wilson appeared to miss his tight end wide open in front of him for what would have been a short gain to move the sticks.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
634K+
Followers
80K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0