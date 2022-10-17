ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama Unveil 'I Still Got It' Mixtape Cover Art

Snoop Dogg is next in line to collaborate with DJ Drama after announcing a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape called I Still Got It. Tha Doggfather and Drama gave fans their first glimpse of the upcoming project on Monday (October 17) by sharing the project’s official cover art on their respective Instagram pages.
HipHopDX.com

2 Chainz Enlists Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More For Concert & Interview Series

2 Chainz will be helping Amazon Music launch their show Amazon Music Live — a brand new concert-interview series set to premiere later this month. The show, which is due to be released on October 27, will feature performances and interviews with some of music’s biggest stars airing after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The first guest on the show will be Lil Baby, who will perform songs from his new album, It’s Only Me, and sit with 2 Chainz for a conversation.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Migos Beef

Lil Baby has addressed the rumors that there’s a beef brewing between himself and Migos. The Atlanta rap star sat down for an interview with Posted on the Corner on Tuesday (October 18), where he set the record straight on his relationship with Quavo, Takeoff and Offset. As Lil...
HipHopDX.com

GloRilla Fires Back At 'F.N.F.' Producer Hitkidd As Song Ownership Dispute Heats Up

GloRilla caught a win with her breakthrough hit “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” but she has also run into a legal dispute with the song’s producer, Hitkidd. On Sunday (October 16), Hitkidd called out GloRilla on Twitter after the Memphis rapper and her team allegedly tried to seize ownership of the viral hit.
HipHopDX.com

Pharrell Gives Slick Rick His Flowers At Joopiter Auction: ‘This Is The King

Pharrell has shouted out Slick Rick during his inaugural Joopiter Auction sale, and said he wouldn’t be where he was without the rapper’s influence. In a video posted to his Instagram, Pharrell stood alongside Rick the Ruler and called himself a “crumb” compared to the Hip Hop royalty standing beside him.
ComicBook

Nier: Automata Anime Shares New Teaser and Voice Cast Additions

Nier: Automata will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own launching next year, and the series is continuing to stack on its cast with a new teaser showing off one of the key new additions from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the release of NieR: Automata, so it was no surprise to find out that an anime series was in the works for the project. This new series will be bringing a new take to the characters from the game in many ways, and that includes the mainstays from the title too.
HipHopDX.com

DJ Akademiks Would Snitch On Lil Baby If He Was Ever Hit With RICO Charges

DJ Akademiks has threatened to take his ongoing feud with Lil Baby to the courtroom, should the rapper end up in legal trouble with authorities in Atlanta. While streaming to his Twitch channel on Friday (October 14), Akademiks said that he would not only be willing to testify against Baby in court if the rapper wound up indicted, but that he would show up with evidence.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Emotional As She Reconnects With Her Favorite Teacher

Nicki Minaj gave fans a peek into her pre-fame life when she invited her former elementary school teacher to a recent IG Live session. In a clip of their chat, Nicki can be seen getting visibly emotional as the teacher, who only identified herself as Liz, recounts how she came to find out her former student was famous.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut

Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
ComicBook

Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson

A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Blasts Kanye West Over ‘Drink Champs’ Interview, Urges Meek Mill To Respond

Funk Flex has shared his thoughts on the comments Kanye West made about George Floyd during a controversial interview on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs. The Yeezy mogul made a number of inflammatory remarks during the three-and-a-half-hour interview. He referred to rap peers like Diddy and Meek Mill as “fake hard n-ggas,” and said even more scathing remarks about “the Jewish people.”
HipHopDX.com

The Game Channels Suge Knight While Trolling 50 Cent Over Beef With Son Marquise

The Game has inserted himself in 50 Cent‘s beef with his son Marquise Jackson, and he’s channeling his inner Suge Knight and Death Row Records. The Compton native shared a pair of posts on his Instagram page where he poked fun at his former boss. In the first post, The Game shared a picture of 50 and Marquise from an old G-Unit clothing ad campaign with a caption ridiculing the whole situation.
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Pays Stranger $1K To Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy recently coughed up some bread to hire a complete stranger as his official “sandwich holder,” making him the first rapper to have one. In a video that surfaced online over the weekend, Big Draco announced the news while stood next to the latest member of his team. In true Soulja Boy fashion, the rapper made it clear he’s a pioneer when it comes to this particular hiring.
ComicBook

Romantic Killer Anime Debuts Opening Early: Watch

Romantic Killer is gearing up for its premiere on Netflix around the world later this month, and is celebrating its upcoming debut with the premiere of its opening theme sequence! Wataru Momose's original manga series was one of the standout hits from Shueisha's Jump+ app despite coming to an end two years ago, and that cult following is getting ready to get even bigger with the debut of its anime adaptation. The Fall 2022 anime schedule might already be underway with some of the hugest hits of the year overall, but there's bound to room for a fun non-romantic comedy like this one.
Vibe

Warner Bros. Pictures Drops Official Trailer For ‘House Party’ Reboot: Watch

Warner Bros. Pictures has issued the first trailer for the House Party reboot. Starring Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, the updated version features some big cameos and a brand-new storyline. In the teaser, Latimore and Cole play Kevin and Damon, two young men who work as house cleaners. As Kevin is confronted with the need for a large amount of money for his daughter’s education, Damon wrestles with his success as a party promoter. More from VIBE.comBronny James Joins Nike With New NIL DealNike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties'The Shop' Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due...
NEVADA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley Reflects On Being With PnB Rock The Day Before His Murder

Tee Grizzley has opened up about losing his friend PnB Rock, who was with the Detroit rapper at his engagement party the day before his death. In an interview with Bootleg Kev, Grizzley said losing Rock was hard because he remained one of his only real friends in the industry, and said celebrating his engagement alongside him was “lit.”
HipHopDX.com

Benny The Butcher’s Baby Mama Escapes Nasty Fire At Rapper’s Home

Benny The Butcher‘s family has suffered a devastating loss after a massive fire tore through the Buffalo rapper’s home. Fortunately, his family was unharmed. In a video posted to his social media, Benny can be seen wandering around his destroyed New York home, and said the whole ordeal went down while he was in Los Angeles.
BUFFALO, NY

