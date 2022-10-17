Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama Unveil 'I Still Got It' Mixtape Cover Art
Snoop Dogg is next in line to collaborate with DJ Drama after announcing a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape called I Still Got It. Tha Doggfather and Drama gave fans their first glimpse of the upcoming project on Monday (October 17) by sharing the project’s official cover art on their respective Instagram pages.
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz Enlists Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More For Concert & Interview Series
2 Chainz will be helping Amazon Music launch their show Amazon Music Live — a brand new concert-interview series set to premiere later this month. The show, which is due to be released on October 27, will feature performances and interviews with some of music’s biggest stars airing after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The first guest on the show will be Lil Baby, who will perform songs from his new album, It’s Only Me, and sit with 2 Chainz for a conversation.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Migos Beef
Lil Baby has addressed the rumors that there’s a beef brewing between himself and Migos. The Atlanta rap star sat down for an interview with Posted on the Corner on Tuesday (October 18), where he set the record straight on his relationship with Quavo, Takeoff and Offset. As Lil...
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs Suggests ‘$oul $old $eparately’ Is His Last Album: ‘Ask Madlib’
Freddie Gibbs has suggested that $oul $old $eparately will be his final album, and said his highly anticipated collab project with Madlib might not happen. During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter, an eager fan asked if Montana, the rumored follow-up to 2019’s Bandana, would ever see the light of day.
HipHopDX.com
'Superfly' Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For Multiple Rapes
Kaalan Walker, the rapper and actor best known for his role in Superfly, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women, according to the Los Angeles Times. Walker, 27, was found guilty in April of raping seven women, including three minors. He was convicted...
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Fires Back At 'F.N.F.' Producer Hitkidd As Song Ownership Dispute Heats Up
GloRilla caught a win with her breakthrough hit “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” but she has also run into a legal dispute with the song’s producer, Hitkidd. On Sunday (October 16), Hitkidd called out GloRilla on Twitter after the Memphis rapper and her team allegedly tried to seize ownership of the viral hit.
HipHopDX.com
Pharrell Gives Slick Rick His Flowers At Joopiter Auction: ‘This Is The King
Pharrell has shouted out Slick Rick during his inaugural Joopiter Auction sale, and said he wouldn’t be where he was without the rapper’s influence. In a video posted to his Instagram, Pharrell stood alongside Rick the Ruler and called himself a “crumb” compared to the Hip Hop royalty standing beside him.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Shares New Teaser and Voice Cast Additions
Nier: Automata will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own launching next year, and the series is continuing to stack on its cast with a new teaser showing off one of the key new additions from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the release of NieR: Automata, so it was no surprise to find out that an anime series was in the works for the project. This new series will be bringing a new take to the characters from the game in many ways, and that includes the mainstays from the title too.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Akademiks Would Snitch On Lil Baby If He Was Ever Hit With RICO Charges
DJ Akademiks has threatened to take his ongoing feud with Lil Baby to the courtroom, should the rapper end up in legal trouble with authorities in Atlanta. While streaming to his Twitch channel on Friday (October 14), Akademiks said that he would not only be willing to testify against Baby in court if the rapper wound up indicted, but that he would show up with evidence.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Gets Emotional As She Reconnects With Her Favorite Teacher
Nicki Minaj gave fans a peek into her pre-fame life when she invited her former elementary school teacher to a recent IG Live session. In a clip of their chat, Nicki can be seen getting visibly emotional as the teacher, who only identified herself as Liz, recounts how she came to find out her former student was famous.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Gets 50th Birthday Love From 50 Cent, Royce Da 5'9", Chuck D & More
Eminem received birthday wishes from a number of his rap peers on Monday (October 17) as he celebrated turning 50 years old. 50 Cent, who signed with Em’s Shady Records imprint in 2002 and has remained a loyal friend and collaborator ever since, dedicated an Instagram post to the Detroit native.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Blasts Kanye West Over ‘Drink Champs’ Interview, Urges Meek Mill To Respond
Funk Flex has shared his thoughts on the comments Kanye West made about George Floyd during a controversial interview on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs. The Yeezy mogul made a number of inflammatory remarks during the three-and-a-half-hour interview. He referred to rap peers like Diddy and Meek Mill as “fake hard n-ggas,” and said even more scathing remarks about “the Jewish people.”
HipHopDX.com
The Game Channels Suge Knight While Trolling 50 Cent Over Beef With Son Marquise
The Game has inserted himself in 50 Cent‘s beef with his son Marquise Jackson, and he’s channeling his inner Suge Knight and Death Row Records. The Compton native shared a pair of posts on his Instagram page where he poked fun at his former boss. In the first post, The Game shared a picture of 50 and Marquise from an old G-Unit clothing ad campaign with a caption ridiculing the whole situation.
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy Pays Stranger $1K To Be His 'Sandwich Holder'
Soulja Boy recently coughed up some bread to hire a complete stranger as his official “sandwich holder,” making him the first rapper to have one. In a video that surfaced online over the weekend, Big Draco announced the news while stood next to the latest member of his team. In true Soulja Boy fashion, the rapper made it clear he’s a pioneer when it comes to this particular hiring.
ComicBook
Romantic Killer Anime Debuts Opening Early: Watch
Romantic Killer is gearing up for its premiere on Netflix around the world later this month, and is celebrating its upcoming debut with the premiere of its opening theme sequence! Wataru Momose's original manga series was one of the standout hits from Shueisha's Jump+ app despite coming to an end two years ago, and that cult following is getting ready to get even bigger with the debut of its anime adaptation. The Fall 2022 anime schedule might already be underway with some of the hugest hits of the year overall, but there's bound to room for a fun non-romantic comedy like this one.
Warner Bros. Pictures Drops Official Trailer For ‘House Party’ Reboot: Watch
Warner Bros. Pictures has issued the first trailer for the House Party reboot. Starring Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, the updated version features some big cameos and a brand-new storyline. In the teaser, Latimore and Cole play Kevin and Damon, two young men who work as house cleaners. As Kevin is confronted with the need for a large amount of money for his daughter’s education, Damon wrestles with his success as a party promoter. More from VIBE.comBronny James Joins Nike With New NIL DealNike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties'The Shop' Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due...
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley Reflects On Being With PnB Rock The Day Before His Murder
Tee Grizzley has opened up about losing his friend PnB Rock, who was with the Detroit rapper at his engagement party the day before his death. In an interview with Bootleg Kev, Grizzley said losing Rock was hard because he remained one of his only real friends in the industry, and said celebrating his engagement alongside him was “lit.”
HipHopDX.com
Benny The Butcher’s Baby Mama Escapes Nasty Fire At Rapper’s Home
Benny The Butcher‘s family has suffered a devastating loss after a massive fire tore through the Buffalo rapper’s home. Fortunately, his family was unharmed. In a video posted to his social media, Benny can be seen wandering around his destroyed New York home, and said the whole ordeal went down while he was in Los Angeles.
