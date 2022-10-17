ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Larry Brown Sports

Panthers interim coach has stark warning for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is unlikely to be ready to return to action for Week 7, but even if he was, there is clearly no guarantee that his starting quarterback job is secure. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made clear Monday that all of his quarterbacks are in the mix to start when healthy, and explicitly refused to guarantee Mayfield’s position when asked if Mayfield would start when healthy.
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers

In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report

Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: 'Near Certainty' Panthers Move RB Before Deadline

The Carolina Panthers reportedly aren't expected to keep star running back Christian McCaffrey beyond the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported Wednesday that Carolina trading McCaffrey before the deadline is a "near certainty." La Canfora noted that between McCaffrey's injury history and the...
Bleacher Report

Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Robbie Anderson Reportedly Will Play for Cardinals vs. Saints on TNF

Fantasy football managers hoping a change of scenery will help wide receiver Robbie Anderson rediscover his form reportedly won't have long to find out if that will be the case. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Anderson will take the field for the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday's game against...
Bleacher Report

Charley Trippi, NFL and College Football Hall of Famer, Dies at 100

Charley Trippi, a Georgia Bulldogs legend who was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Wednesday at the age of 100. Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes ever to suit up for the Bulldogs, Trippi primarily played running back but also was versatile enough to see time at quarterback, defensive back, punter and return specialist.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 7

While it seems like the 2022 fantasy football campaign just started, we're already almost halfway through the regular season. For some fantasy managers, it has been a breeze. Thanks to big numbers from Saquon Barkley of the Giants, Stefon Diggs of the Bills and Mark Andrews of the Ravens, their teams are rolling along at 4-2 or 5-1. Maybe they are even still undefeated.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
WASHINGTON STATE

