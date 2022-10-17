Read full article on original website
Panthers interim coach has stark warning for Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is unlikely to be ready to return to action for Week 7, but even if he was, there is clearly no guarantee that his starting quarterback job is secure. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made clear Monday that all of his quarterbacks are in the mix to start when healthy, and explicitly refused to guarantee Mayfield’s position when asked if Mayfield would start when healthy.
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
thecomeback.com
Panthers coach has blunt response to Baker Mayfield question
When the Carolina Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield during the offseason, it was largely assumed the one-time Cleveland Browns starting quarterback would be the new starter in Carolina, and that was confirmed when the team named Mayfield the starter over Sam Darnold during the offseason. But after Mayfield’s struggles followed by an ankle injury, there’s a chance that he loses the job early in the season.
thecomeback.com
Ron Rivera names starting QB after Carson Wentz injury
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has made a decision on Tuesday as to who will start at quarterback in the absence of starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivera announced on Tuesday that veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for the Commanders this week for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Cited for Speeding After Trade to Browns; Was Going 27 MPH over Limit
Deshaun Watson was cited for speeding by police over the summer after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Per TMZ Sports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Watson over for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on June 11. Watson told the officer he was traveling back...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers
In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'
New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: 'Near Certainty' Panthers Move RB Before Deadline
The Carolina Panthers reportedly aren't expected to keep star running back Christian McCaffrey beyond the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported Wednesday that Carolina trading McCaffrey before the deadline is a "near certainty." La Canfora noted that between McCaffrey's injury history and the...
Bleacher Report
Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Robbie Anderson Reportedly Will Play for Cardinals vs. Saints on TNF
Fantasy football managers hoping a change of scenery will help wide receiver Robbie Anderson rediscover his form reportedly won't have long to find out if that will be the case. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Anderson will take the field for the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday's game against...
Bleacher Report
Bucs Center Robert Hainsey on Tom Brady Yelling at O-Line: 'I Love That From Him'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was seen on video berating his offensive line during last Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Bucs center Robert Hainsey explained that Brady's outburst was welcomed by him and the rest of the linemen. "I love that from him. I know we all...
Bleacher Report
Charley Trippi, NFL and College Football Hall of Famer, Dies at 100
Charley Trippi, a Georgia Bulldogs legend who was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Wednesday at the age of 100. Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes ever to suit up for the Bulldogs, Trippi primarily played running back but also was versatile enough to see time at quarterback, defensive back, punter and return specialist.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cryptic Response to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' Tweet
Odell Beckham Jr. offered an emoji-filled, cryptic response to Dez Bryant after the former NFL wide receiver asked him on Twitter if he was going to sign for Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs this season. This one is definitely up for interpretation:. OBJ also responded to a tongue-in-cheek interpretation...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 7
While it seems like the 2022 fantasy football campaign just started, we're already almost halfway through the regular season. For some fantasy managers, it has been a breeze. Thanks to big numbers from Saquon Barkley of the Giants, Stefon Diggs of the Bills and Mark Andrews of the Ravens, their teams are rolling along at 4-2 or 5-1. Maybe they are even still undefeated.
Bleacher Report
Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
