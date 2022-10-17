ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Cost of Flying to China Has Exploded—Here’s Why

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbZoU_0icmEx7i00

Luckily for travelers, China has begun easing restrictions on international travel . Unluckily for them, though, plane tickets are coming at a pretty steep cost.

Some tickets to China from the United States are selling for up to 10 times what they were only a few years ago, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal . That means people are paying thousands of dollars to get to the country—even for flights with layovers. For example, a one-way economy-class seat on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Shanghai, with a layover in South Korea, is going for $4,000 or more.

All over the world, airline ticket prices are rising thanks to higher fuel and labor costs and higher demand among travelers. But the situation in regards to tickets to and from China is even wilder than the overall market right now. Economy-class tickets from Chicago to China cost six times what they did in 2019 and twice what they did last year, according to data from the Internova Travel Group cited by the WSJ . If you’re flying from San Francisco, fares can be 10 times higher than what they were in 2019.

Even flights out of China are facing the same problem. “It’s totally different from what it was like even two years ago,” the Beijing resident Vlatka Jovanovic told The Wall Street Journal . Her recent round-trip ticket between China and Germany cost 3,000 euros, or about $2,900. Before the pandemic, the same trip might have cost her just 400 euros.

Part of the difficulty is due to the scarcity of flights into and out of China. The country’s aviation industry has rules on how frequently airlines can operate flights to China, and its zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19 has made things even harder. Flights can be suspended if too many people test positive for Covid-19, and travelers as well as crew members are governed by quarantine requirements.

Additionally, before the pandemic, you may have been able to count on dozens of direct flights to China from the US every day. Now, only four carriers operate direct flights to the country, and sometimes there’s just one direct flight from America to China on a given day.

“I can’t imagine doing this with my family, with my kids,” the business-class traveler James Zimmerman, a lawyer in Beijing, told the WSJ . His ticket from San Francisco to Shanghai cost a whopping $12,000—and he still had to deal with a layover in Seoul.

For some travelers, though, the trip might be worth the trouble—and the cost.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Balenciaga and Lay’s Teamed Up on a $1,800 Clutch That Looks Like a Bag of Chips

With Balenciaga’s latest collab, you’ll truly be looking like a snack. For its most recent collection, the French brand worked with Lay’s—yes, the potato-chip company—on a clutch that looks just like a bag of chips. But far from the $4 you might spend at the grocery store, Balenciaga’s bag will reportedly set you back $1,800, according to Hypebeast. The purses debuted earlier this month at Balenciaga’s summer 2023 “Mud Show” presentation, where models literally tromped through a muddy set designed by the Spanish artist Santiago Sierra (hopefully they have a good dry cleaner on call). Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, has designed...
Robb Report

Frank Sinatra’s Former California Compound Could Be Yours for $12.8 Million

A lot of LA homes come with a star pedigree, but this hilltop compound is laden with Old Hollywood history.  Back in the ‘50s, Frank Sinatra lived at the midcentury-modern mansion in question. That’s not the estate’s only draw, though. Located on a cliff in Chatsworth, Calif., Byrdview was originally built in 1951 by William Pereira and is only one of four residences that the architect created. Aside from housing Old Blue Eyes, the iconic pad has played host to Marilyn Monroe, appeared in Mad Men (among other TV shows and movies) and was where Judy Garland famously renewed her wedding vows....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

These 8 Ultra-Rare Blue Diamonds Could Fetch Over $70 Million at Auction

Jewelry collectors will soon have several rare chances to add a beautiful blue diamond to their vaults. Starting this fall, Sotheby’s will auction off eight blue diamonds from luxury jeweler De Beers. The group, called the De Beers Exceptional Blue Collection, was sourced from South Africa’s renowned Cullinan mine, and is impressive given that blue is the rarest color to find in a diamond. What makes these eight significant is that their brilliant hue and even color distribution make them particularly rare. What’s more, four of the eight stones were graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) as “fancy...
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
TheStreet

Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets

Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
tripsavvy.com

United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023

It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
Robb Report

Robb Report

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy