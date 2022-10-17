Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week 10/20
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week Betty from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Betty or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Bakersfield Now
"National Night Out" and "Trunk or Treat"
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning crime prevention specialists, Nicole Astorga and Michelle Garcia came on the show to talk about the upcoming National Night Out and Trunk or Treat event that will be on Oct. 20th. The event is free to attend and will have free candy, games,...
Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
Bakersfield Now
Apple Festival in Tehachapi offered treats, fun for families
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Many made the drive up to Tehachapi this past weekend for the annual Tehachapi Apple Festival. The yearly festival welcomed the community to enjoy two days of fun in the outdoors. The festival included vendors, food, live music, games and activities for the kids, and...
Bakersfield Now
KCFD: Customer starts fire inside northwest Party City
Around 7:30 Tuesday night, Kern County Fire was called to the Party City on Rosedale Highway for a fire. Employees told fire fighters a customer started the fire while inside the store. Employees and customers quickly evacuated and the fire sprinklers kept it from spreading. Crews were able to get...
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police were called to the train tracks near Hughes Lane and White Lane after a person was hit by a train and killed Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. Bakersfield Police are still investigating. The name of the person will be released at a later...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing teen last seen near Foothill High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE AT 10:45 AM: Eyewitness News called BPD and they confirmed that Murillo was found and at home. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk teen boy out of southeast Bakersfield. Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17, was...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Library and KernBHRS offering free Narcan distribution at all 22 libraries
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Library and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is partnering up to offer free Narcan distribution at all 22 Kern County Library locations. According to a news release, public libraries provide critical resources to some of Kern County's most vulnerable residents on...
Bakersfield Now
Man surrenders after standoff in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police and SWAT were called to a home in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. after a man was refusing to leave the home on Parker Street, south of Ming Avenue. The standoff lasted less than an hour before the man peacefully surrendered. Officers...
Bakersfield Now
Newsom offers $50K for information in 1990 Jessica Martinez murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that a $50,000 reward is being offered on any information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez in 1990. On May 10, 1990, Jessica Martinez was kidnapped while playing in front of her home...
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for missing at-risk man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. Bakersfield police said 58-year-old James Edward Hunter was last seen on October 14, 2022 at around 1:35 p.m. at 1205 8th Street in central Bakersfield. Hunter is described as...
Bakersfield Now
Coroner identifies man killed in southwest Bakersfield crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of the man killed in a crash in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the report, 24-year-old Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo was driving a car that collided with another car on White Lane and Stine Road, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at around 2:36 a.m.
Bakersfield Now
Supporters express how they feel about West trial being pushed back
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — After 14 months since Orrin and Orson West were first reported missing from their California City home, Bakersfield Police charged both adoptive parents Trazell and Jacqueline West, with murder. 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson were reported missing by the West parents on December 21, 2020.
Bakersfield Now
Wasco City Council approves start-up police department
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After a Wasco City Council meeting Tuesday night, officials agreed to move forward on a start-up police force. This comes after complaints from the community saying Wasco needs enforcement. Wasco has a current agreement with the sheriff's office, but residents have said their unhappy with...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Public Health: Waste Hunger Not Food program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Millions of pounds of food produced here in the United States are often thrown away--with 30 percent of all food produced in America going to waste. Yet, thousands of people in Kern County go to bed hungry every night. That's why our local health department...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO looking for missing 76-year-old Mojave woman who has dementia
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing woman with dementia. KCSO said 76-year-old Louise Bartley was last seen on October 17, 2022 at around 6:20 p.m., leaving her home in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
Bakersfield Now
Journey coming to Bakersfield, tickets go on sale Friday
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Journey, is coming to Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Tickets, which range from $45.50 to $145.50, will be onsale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m on AXS.com. They will bring special guest Toto to...
Bakersfield Now
Classic cars, hot rods, airplanes taking over Minter’s Field for Wings 'N' Wheels
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Classic cars, hot rods, airplanes and more are heading to Minter’s Field Air Museum and Field for Wings N’ Wheels on November 12, 2022. It is located at 401 Vultee Street in Shafter. Gates open at 9 a.m. for spectators. Tickets are $10...
Comments / 0