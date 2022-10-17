Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Great weather for late October rolls on into the weekend
It seems as if we’ve managed to see practically all 4 seasons within a few days across Central and Eastern Kentucky this week. From an early snow, to a hard freeze, to temperatures climbing back into the 70s, we’ve seen it all! Timing is everything and it looks like our exceptionally pleasant weather pattern is going to stick around this week and into early next week. This will probably be the last weekend to really enjoy the fall foliage as many locations are at or getting past peak with colors.
WTVQ
Arby’s releases smoked bourbon inspired by its sandwiches
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — We’ve got the liquor. Arby’s is releasing a smoked bourbon inspired by its sandwiches. It’s made in partnership with Ohio craft distillery Brain Brew. It’s smoked with the same woods used for Arby’s brisket and ribs: hickory, mesquite and pecan. The...
WTVQ
New study ranks Kentucky one of the most dangerous states to drive in
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new study conducted by personal injury lawyers found that Kentucky is the seventh most dangerous state to drive in. We Win analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score of 10 was given to each state to determine the most dangerous states to drive in, with the lower the score the more dangerous the state. Kentucky scored a 3.29.
WTVQ
Funding to assist economic development in eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Nine eastern Kentucky counties will receive a total of $24.4 million in funding for economic development projects. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers made the announcement Wednesday. The governor’s office says funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
WTVQ
Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to extend Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of adults. He says the initiative removes some health obstacles keeping people from working. He says the expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
WTVQ
McDonald’s tests selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at 9 Kentucky locations
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team-up! Tuesday, the two companies announced McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations across the Louisville area. It is part of a small test for the companies. The select restaurants will carry...
WTVQ
Coleman visits Winburn Middle School as part of Principal For a Day program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited Winburn Middle School on Friday to get a firsthand look at what’s going on in Kentucky schools as part of its Principal For a Day program. The Principal For a Day program was enacted during the 2021 legislative session.
WTVQ
What is Amendment 2?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Election Day is another day closer coming up on November 8th. On that Tuesday, Kentucky voters are going to have the chance to vote “yes” or “no” on a proposed amendment to the Kentucky Constitution that could eliminate abortion rights in the Commonwealth.
Comments / 0