It seems as if we’ve managed to see practically all 4 seasons within a few days across Central and Eastern Kentucky this week. From an early snow, to a hard freeze, to temperatures climbing back into the 70s, we’ve seen it all! Timing is everything and it looks like our exceptionally pleasant weather pattern is going to stick around this week and into early next week. This will probably be the last weekend to really enjoy the fall foliage as many locations are at or getting past peak with colors.

