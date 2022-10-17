ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police were called to the train tracks near Hughes Lane and White Lane after a person was hit by a train and killed Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. Bakersfield Police are still investigating. The name of the person will be released at a later...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco City Council approves creation of police department

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office covers areas across the Golden Empire and that includes Wasco but that may end. The Wasco City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to create its own police department. This comes as the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has been stretched thin, struggling to fill its vacancies. Wasco […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man surrenders after standoff in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police and SWAT were called to a home in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. after a man was refusing to leave the home on Parker Street, south of Ming Avenue. The standoff lasted less than an hour before the man peacefully surrendered. Officers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Supporters express how they feel about West trial being pushed back

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — After 14 months since Orrin and Orson West were first reported missing from their California City home, Bakersfield Police charged both adoptive parents Trazell and Jacqueline West, with murder. 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson were reported missing by the West parents on December 21, 2020.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO looking for missing 76-year-old Mojave woman who has dementia

Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing woman with dementia. KCSO said 76-year-old Louise Bartley was last seen on October 17, 2022 at around 6:20 p.m., leaving her home in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for missing at-risk man

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. Bakersfield police said 58-year-old James Edward Hunter was last seen on October 14, 2022 at around 1:35 p.m. at 1205 8th Street in central Bakersfield. Hunter is described as...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash on District Boulevard and Ashe Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road regarding a major-injury crash involving two vehicles and pedestrian. An investigation revealed that a driver ran a solid red light on northbound Ashe...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

‘Large’ fight at Foothill High School prompts parental concern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene. Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School. Public...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies man killed in vehicle collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Sunday in southwest Bakersfield. Officials identified Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo, 24, of Bakersfield, as the operator of the vehicle that collided with another car at the intersection of White Lane and Stine Road early Sunday morning. Officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

