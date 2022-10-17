Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
Newsom offers $50K reward for information in 1990 murder of Jessica Martinez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 1990 murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. Jessica went missing while playing in front of her Bakersfield apartment complex on May 10, 1990. After missing for 11 days, her body was […]
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police were called to the train tracks near Hughes Lane and White Lane after a person was hit by a train and killed Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. Bakersfield Police are still investigating. The name of the person will be released at a later...
Wasco City Council approves creation of police department
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office covers areas across the Golden Empire and that includes Wasco but that may end. The Wasco City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to create its own police department. This comes as the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has been stretched thin, struggling to fill its vacancies. Wasco […]
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD
This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
Bakersfield Now
Man surrenders after standoff in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police and SWAT were called to a home in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. after a man was refusing to leave the home on Parker Street, south of Ming Avenue. The standoff lasted less than an hour before the man peacefully surrendered. Officers...
KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
2 students arrested after making alleged hoax phone call about gun near Fred L. Thompson Jr. High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a hoax phone call from two Fred L. Thompson Jr. High School students claiming someone had a gun near the school led to a temporary lockdown Wednesday. Bakersfield police officers were called to the school on Planz Road at around 12:19 p.m. and placed the school on lockdown and […]
Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.
legalexaminer.com
Two Victims Killed And Three Injured In Head-On Collision In Kern County CA
Two men lost their lives in an early morning head-on collision in northwest Kern County on Monday. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene just east of Lost Hills and Freeway 5 at around 6:45 a.m. KBAK-TV reported the accident occurred along Corcoran Road north of McCombs Road on...
Bakersfield Now
Supporters express how they feel about West trial being pushed back
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — After 14 months since Orrin and Orson West were first reported missing from their California City home, Bakersfield Police charged both adoptive parents Trazell and Jacqueline West, with murder. 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson were reported missing by the West parents on December 21, 2020.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO looking for missing 76-year-old Mojave woman who has dementia
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing woman with dementia. KCSO said 76-year-old Louise Bartley was last seen on October 17, 2022 at around 6:20 p.m., leaving her home in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for missing at-risk man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. Bakersfield police said 58-year-old James Edward Hunter was last seen on October 14, 2022 at around 1:35 p.m. at 1205 8th Street in central Bakersfield. Hunter is described as...
2 People Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Corcoran Road north of Highway 46 at around 6:41 a.m.
21-Year-Old Man Arrested In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bakersfield. The officials stated that the crash was initiated after a man in a Dodge was speeding on Stockdale Highway. The officers attempted to stop the driver but failed.
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash on District Boulevard and Ashe Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road regarding a major-injury crash involving two vehicles and pedestrian. An investigation revealed that a driver ran a solid red light on northbound Ashe...
Fatal shooting at Delano apartments
The Delano Police Department is asking for help in a homicide investigation for a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 15th.
KGET 17
‘Large’ fight at Foothill High School prompts parental concern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene. Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School. Public...
Coroner identifies man killed in vehicle collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Sunday in southwest Bakersfield. Officials identified Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo, 24, of Bakersfield, as the operator of the vehicle that collided with another car at the intersection of White Lane and Stine Road early Sunday morning. Officers […]
