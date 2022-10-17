ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Watch live: Georgia gubernatorial debate

By The Hill staff
 2 days ago

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel will debate Monday in Georgia’s race for governor.

The event begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

