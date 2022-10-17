Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Paul Flores’ attorney accuses prosecution team of inappropriate hugging
The attorney for Paul Flores has requested a mistrial nine times, the latest over claims members of the prosecution team acted inappropriately in front of the jury. On Monday afternoon, Paul Flores’ attorney Robert Sanger asked the judge to declare a mistrial because his private investigator saw five members of the prosecution team hugging members of Kristin Smart’s family. Sanger accused Deputy DA Christopher Peuvrelle, DA investigator James Camp, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and detective Clint Cole of the alleged inappropriate behavior.
Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdicts in Ruben and Paul Flores trial
SALINAS -- The juries deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart have now reached a verdict for both Ruben and Paul Flores. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's...
Another Monterey County Jail death claim settled
Monterey County officials have agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in the latest in a series of jail death lawsuits, this one involving a schizophrenic inmate who died from consuming a huge amount of water after having received almost no psychiatric care for months on end. Rafael Ramirez Lara was...
etxview.com
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Jury convicts Greenfield man guilty of first degree murder for killing his boss
GREENFIELD (CBS SF) - A Monterey County jury found a 28-year-old Greenfield man guilty of first degree murder Friday for his role in killing his boss back in July of 2019.The jury found Imeldo Ramirez Merino guilty of killing ranch supervisor Benito Godinez Canales on the morning of July 31, 2019. According to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacion, Canales suspended Merino, a daytime irrigator at a ranch, the day before. Canales wrote up Merino several times for attendance issues.The next morning, Merino and his little brother arrived at the King City ranch and waited for Canales to come...
calcoastnews.com
San Simeon manager wants residents to fund his legal defence
The San Simeon Community Services District Board of Directors is considering having the rate payers cover another $167,773 in legal bills related to alleged conflicts of interest and mismanagement, at a cost of $800 per rate payer. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed a civil suit in...
Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- MADACT and PCU detectives wanted a known gang member in a residence on the 300 block of Amherst Drive last week. Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, was been investigated for firearm crimes and had eight different arrest warrants. When the suspect saw police, he ran to the back of the home, said deputies. A The post Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
kion546.com
Greenfield man found guilty of murdering his supervisor
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that 28-year-old Imeldo Ramirez Merino of Greenfield was found guilty of first degree murder on Friday Oct. 14. The jury also found Merino intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a...
KSBW.com
Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrest 2 wanted gang members
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of wanted gang member Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, after he reportedly ran from officers. According to the sheriff's office, Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft and the Property Crimes Unit (MADCAT) and PCU detectives found Oreaboe in the area of Amherst Dr. and W Alisal St, in Salinas, as they were investigating him for gun-related crimes.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 17, 2022
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad is hosting a community listening session about the future of Front Street on Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. for local business owners and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for residents. The event will take place at Hartnell College’s Soledad Education Center, 1505 Metz Road, in Soledad. For questions or comments, contact the Economic Development Department at 831-223-5016 or [email protected].
kingcityrustler.com
King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder
KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
pajaronian.com
Suspected church arsonist arrested
WATSONVILLE—Police have arrested a man suspected of starting a fire in St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish that caused $100,000 in damage. Alberto Melgoza, 36, is also suspected of setting a fire at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in June, Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said. Melgoza was arrested at about...
Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire appeared first on KION546.
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
benitolink.com
Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn in Gabilan Range
Cal Fire announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Oct. 19 and 20. It said the smoke from the control burn is expected to be visible from San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz County.
Revolt against UC Santa Cruz student body president builds
In a chaotic Student Union Assembly meeting held late into Tuesday evening, SUA officers pushed forward a no-confidence vote against recently elected president Alfredo Gama Salmeron. The accusations: delays in student organization funding, "harmful language," "massive retaliation" and more. Gama Salmeron apologized — and pledged to stay on the job.
Public safety power shutoffs could be happening in Monterey and San Benito Counties
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): PG&E announced on Wednesday afternoon that public safety power outages could be taking place in Monterey and San Benito Counties on Sunday Oct. 23 and Monday Oct. 24. These shutoffs are usually done for wildfire prevention in these areas. Specific addresses, maps and shutoff details will be available two days before the The post Public safety power shutoffs could be happening in Monterey and San Benito Counties appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Watsonville Community Hospital celebrates it new ownership
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville community hosted a celebration to thank the donors, community leaders and legislators that supported the hospitals transition from private ownership to public. The Pajaro Valley Health Care District Project is a nonprofit organization that was created to advocate for a health district in the...
