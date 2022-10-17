Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
City gives notice of public hearing for Permanent Local Housing Allocation application
The city of Susanville holds a public hearing at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.19 or as soon thereafter as the business of the council will allow,at City Hall, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The City Council will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation program...
Lassen County News
The Susanville City Council meets Wednesday
The Susanville City Council announced its Wednesday, Oct. 19 meeting. The council will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m. for a conference with legal counsel regarding the existing litigation with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and a conference with labor negotiators regarding the Susanville Peace Officers Association.
Lassen County News
LCSO donates equipment to Coppervale
The Coppervale Ski Area, operated by Lassen Community College since 1946, received a new piece of machinery, a Pisten Bully 200, from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO recently acquired the groomer from the U.S. Forestry Service, which used it predominately for grooming parks in the area. “Though...
Lassen County News
Safe and Sane Halloween returns to Uptown Susanville
Good news for young and old Halloween revelers — Susanville’s Safe and Sane Halloween, presented by Historic Uptown Susanville Association returns Uptown from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The event features a Pet Costume Contest and the ever-popular Children’s Costume Contest from 4 to 4:30 p.m....
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Q2 Lunch Passes will be passed out in your advocacy class today. If you met the GPA requirement of 2.25 to go off campus, you will receive a pass. Students, do your best to keep track of your passes — the price has gone up this year to replace them. See Kelli if you have questions.
Lassen County News
Best of Broadway presents Frightmare at the Fair
Well, if you’re one of those folks who just can’t get enough of all that scary stuff, maybe there is a solution for you. Susanville’s Best of Broadway presents Frightmare at the Fair from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Oct 31 at the Lassen County Fairgrounds.
mymotherlode.com
Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide
Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
Lassen County News
Prison officials investigate possible HDSP inmate homicide
Investigators from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are investigating a possible homicide last week at Susanville’s High Desert State Prison. According to a press release from CDCR, at 10:16 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, staff observed two inmates — William Lutts and Timothy Smith — attacking inmate Terence Coleman. Staff quickly responded and contained the incident within minutes, however, Coleman was pronounced deceased at 10:38 a.m. by institution medical staff.
Lassen County News
WCSO advises online holiday shoppers to be prepared
The holiday shopping season is coming upon us, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens of how they can protect themselves when having packages delivered to their residence. “Online shopping can be very convenient, but unfortunately this time of year we see an uptick in...
Lassen County News
Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward in possible parental abduction investigation
According to a statement from Lassen County Crime Stoppers, a $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the safe return of Trinity Coger, 7, and Faith Coger, 16, — last seen by their parents, Kyle Louis Evan Coger and Ashley Renea Seals Sept. 26, 2002. Crime Stoppers reports...
Lassen County News
SPD notes National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off Oct. 16
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 16-22), The Susanville Police Department encourages teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly. Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for...
Lassen County News
Jazz legend Wayne Bergeron makes a rare, one-night-only public appearance in Susanville
Ignore me at your own peril on this one if you dare, but I’ve got some really big, big music news to share with y’all. Jazz trumpeter Wayne Bergeron — yes, oh yes, that Wayne Bergeron who first rose to prominence as a member of Maynard Ferguson’s band in the 1980s and since then has worked on more than 400 TV and movie soundtracks — will perform with the Susanville City Big Band for “An Evening of Jazz” at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Other featured guest artists at Saturday night’s 7 p.m. show include Danny Sandoval on tenor sax and Paul Lenz on trumpet. Oh, and you should know Bergeron rarely (as in almost never) performs in public.
