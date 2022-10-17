ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different

Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons’ offensive lineman graded as third best in NFL

The Atlanta Falcons have been playing an efficient type of offense this year, which has been much of the reason for their respectable 3-3 start to the season. Most of the efficiency is thanks to the big guys up front who are the difference between a successful play and a broken play. Last season, we saw a lot of broken plays but that has not been the case this year.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy