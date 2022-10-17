ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Iowa governor debate

By The Hill staff
 2 days ago
Getty Images

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) and her Democratic gubernatorial rival Deidre DeJear will face off in a debate Monday night.

The event begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

The Hill

The Hill

