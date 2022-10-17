ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
explore venango

Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SPONSORED: Northern Pennsylvania College to Host Fall Open House on October 25

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will be hosting a Fall 2022 Open House on Tuesday, October 25. The event will run from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. It will feature five different in-person locations across the nine counties that NPRC (Northern Pennsylvania Regional College) serves, while also providing a virtual option. The...
MEADVILLE, PA
Fetterman Stopping In Butler

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate will be making a stop in Butler County later today. John Fetterman will be stopping in Harmony at the Steamfitters Technology Center on Wise Road. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. More information on the event can be found here. Polls show...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot

A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
2022 Halloween Guide for Venango County and Surrounding Areas

A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auctions Seeking Estates, Clean-Outs

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Need help cleaning out a garage, house or estate?. Venango County Co-Op Auctions–Venango County’s fastest-growing auction house–is seeking estates and clean-outs. . Furniture, antiques, collectibles, guns, coin collections, and household items…the auction will buy one item or the entire contents of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Richard J. Wujcik

Richard J. Wujcik, 89, of Oil City, PA, died Monday Oct. 17, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born Oct. 11, 1933 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Lawrence & Josephine Kulasza Wujcik. Rich attended Assumption B.V.M. School and was a graduate of Oil...
OIL CITY, PA
Master Sergeant George L. Beach

Master Sergeant George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab. Born May 25, 1940 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Virgil Beach & Bertha Miller Beach Finnefrock. George was married to Helen M....
OIL CITY, PA
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. – Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product. – Sort items according to organization standards. – Maintain clean/safe work space. Requirements:. – High school diploma or equivalent. – Must be able to pass pre-employment screening.
MARIENVILLE, PA
Cheryl D. Karns

Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born March 13, 1954 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Charles and Mary Strawbridge...
FRANKLIN, PA

