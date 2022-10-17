Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Two local communities get funding for water projects
Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $236 million for 23 water infrastructure projects across 15 Pennsylvania counties, including Mercer and Lawrence Counties.
wtae.com
LGBTQ community defends Beaver County trans youth after teacher refuses to use pronouns
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The LGBTQ community is taking a stand after a Beaver County teacher refused to refer to transgender students by their pronouns. Earlier this month, after a large showing of support for the high school biology and anatomy teacher, Daren Cusato was reinstated and allowed back on the job.
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Northern Pennsylvania College to Host Fall Open House on October 25
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will be hosting a Fall 2022 Open House on Tuesday, October 25. The event will run from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. It will feature five different in-person locations across the nine counties that NPRC (Northern Pennsylvania Regional College) serves, while also providing a virtual option. The...
butlerradio.com
Fetterman Stopping In Butler
The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate will be making a stop in Butler County later today. John Fetterman will be stopping in Harmony at the Steamfitters Technology Center on Wise Road. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. More information on the event can be found here. Polls show...
WFMJ.com
Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
explore venango
2022 Halloween Guide for Venango County and Surrounding Areas
A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Department of Health Reports 10 Cases of Monekypox in the County
The Erie County Department of Health has announced that there have been no new cases of monkeypox in Erie County since the first week of September. The total number of cases in the county since July 2022 remains 10. The Erie County Department of Health said while the number of...
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auctions Seeking Estates, Clean-Outs
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Need help cleaning out a garage, house or estate?. Venango County Co-Op Auctions–Venango County’s fastest-growing auction house–is seeking estates and clean-outs. . Furniture, antiques, collectibles, guns, coin collections, and household items…the auction will buy one item or the entire contents of...
Reward offered in cold case of missing Beaver County man
A temporary reward is being offered in the cold case of a Beaver County man who went missing in 2011. The Beaver County Detective Bureau, Ambridge Police Department, Beaver County Times, local Crime Solvers and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering $10,000 October 20-27 for information that leads to the solving of the case.
explore venango
Richard J. Wujcik
Richard J. Wujcik, 89, of Oil City, PA, died Monday Oct. 17, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born Oct. 11, 1933 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Lawrence & Josephine Kulasza Wujcik. Rich attended Assumption B.V.M. School and was a graduate of Oil...
Shelter blankets needed for local facilities
A local organization is doing its part to make sure people seeking shelter in the Mahoning Valley have something to help keep warm this winter.
explore venango
Master Sergeant George L. Beach
Master Sergeant George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab. Born May 25, 1940 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Virgil Beach & Bertha Miller Beach Finnefrock. George was married to Helen M....
Parents charged after abuse investigation from concerned shopper’s report
A man and woman are now facing charges stemming from a report that came from a concerned shopper in August.
Doug Mastriano draws flack from Josh Shapiro for his campaign’s next rally guest
Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign called on Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Wednesday to “un-invite” one of the scheduled headliners for a Mastriano campaign rally in Erie Friday night. According to Mastriano’s promotional materials, conservative commentator and provocateur Jack Posobiec is the scheduled speaker for the 6...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. – Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product. – Sort items according to organization standards. – Maintain clean/safe work space. Requirements:. – High school diploma or equivalent. – Must be able to pass pre-employment screening.
explore venango
Cheryl D. Karns
Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born March 13, 1954 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Charles and Mary Strawbridge...
Ohio River has an alarming increase of small plastic ‘nurdles’ according to researchers
A regular monitoring of water quality and floating plastics in the Ohio River in Beaver County revealed a major surge in the small plastic pellets known as nurdles, and a change in their appearance, according to researchers A nurdle is a very small pellet of plastic that serves as raw material in the manufacture of […]
Comments / 8