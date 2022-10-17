Read full article on original website
New stimulus sends New Yorkers hundreds of dollars
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks
Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs
New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
This Weekend Could Be Recording Breaking For New York Hunters
There is one reason that this weekend could be a big weekend for Hunters across New York. It is simple....it is the weather. We are expecting a huge warmup this weekend with the temperatures getting into the 60s and 70s and that makes for good hunting weather. Good weather means...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?
Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
‘Experts’ Seize 580 Fake IDs in New York, Over 550 Teens Charged
New York State "experts" seized 580 fake IDs during a crackdown on underage drinking. On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that over 550 people received tickets for using fake IDs to purchase alcohol. "New York has so many wonderful venues for live music, and we want people to...
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
SNAP benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are the new monthly amounts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are seeing a boost in their benefits this month. Monthly allotments for SNAP benefits – also known as food stamps – increased by 12.5%, bringing the maximum benefit level for a household of four to $939, effective Oct. 1.
localsyr.com
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained
A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
New York’s Most Popular Halloween Costume is Pretty Lame
Halloween is one of the best times of the year. But sometimes you can be left guessing until the last minute what to dress up as. If you're looking for costume ideas for your next Halloween party or trick-or-treat outing, this new study may help you. The results do bear...
Protection for the Police: New Investments In Protective Gear
It goes without saying that being a police officer is an incredibly difficult job. They are exposed to the worst that society has to offer and for the most part, the job they do is thankless. That however is kind of what all these brave men and women signed up...
