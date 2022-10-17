Underhill Haunted House Season of Screams @ Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum | 3 Giant Haunted Houses, Promo/Coupon Code, 2022 Halloween

Did you know that the newest, delightfulest Portland shopping destination is hidden off North Williams, a narrow alley bursting with vintage stores and clothing designers and artists, a hair salon, and a delightful wine tasting room to boot? You’re not the only one. Word about Canyons Alley—right across the street from the N Williams New Seasons, with entrances off N Ivy and N Fremont—has been slow to trickle out, and even the hordes flocking to Eem and Kayos and Life of Pie just a block or two north are unaware of what they’re missing out on.

