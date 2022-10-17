ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Underhill Haunted House Season of Screams @ Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum | 3 Giant Haunted Houses, Promo/Coupon Code, 2022 Halloween

pdxpipeline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxpipeline.com

Murderboat & Code Name: Project Wonky Present Cosmic Circus 2-Night Halloween Party in NE Portland | DJs, Aerial Performances, Contortionists, Karaoke & More!

Step right up! Come one! Come all! To the Greatest Show in the Universe…. if you dare. From around the Cosmos and through the Veil, hail some of the most ghoulish, most stunning, most awe-inspiring, MOST UNBELIEVABLE feats. For two nights only folks, we invite you to explore what lurks beyond the big red tent.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Halloween Celebrations @ McMenamins | ’90s Halloween Costume Glow Ball, Scary Movies, Costume Contest, Rock and Roll Playhouse & More!

Spooky season has arrived at McMenamins! A variety of Halloween fun is planned across the land—all treats, no tricking!. Enjoy a weekend of live music, scary movies, costume contest, a Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree, and Trick-or-Treating on Halloween day at the Kennedy School (5736 NE 33rd Ave). Stop by the Crystal...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

McMenamins Grand Lodge: Masonic Old Folks Home Now A Haunted Hotel

McMenamins Grand Lodge was originally a home for poor, sick, and elderly Freemasons. In 1999, new facilities were built, and the property was acquired by McMenamins, a family-owned chain known for acquiring and renovating historical buildings. It’s now a resort hotel located in Forest Grove, Oregon, known for its quirky decorations and its history of paranormal activity.
FOREST GROVE, OR
KGW

Long lost loves marry in Portland after 40 years apart

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former college sweethearts Jeanne Gustavson and Steven Watts never stopped loving each other. Whether it was while they were college sweethearts in the 60’s at Loyola University in Chicago—or even after the two parted ways seven years later, due in part to racist family members.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland’s Best-Kept Shopping Secret Is Hidden in Plain Sight

Did you know that the newest, delightfulest Portland shopping destination is hidden off North Williams, a narrow alley bursting with vintage stores and clothing designers and artists, a hair salon, and a delightful wine tasting room to boot? You’re not the only one. Word about Canyons Alley—right across the street from the N Williams New Seasons, with entrances off N Ivy and N Fremont—has been slow to trickle out, and even the hordes flocking to Eem and Kayos and Life of Pie just a block or two north are unaware of what they’re missing out on.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Dine the Couve’ gives people the chance to explore Vancouver food scene

VANCOUVER, Wash (KPTV) – Dine the Couve is back giving diners a chance to explore the Vancouver food scene. With 36 restaurants participating, this year’s culinary event includes beloved Vancouver restaurants alongside new ones. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Mav’s Taphouse, one the participating restaurants, to learn...
VANCOUVER, WA
theportlandmedium.com

Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed

Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Vista Hills Midcentury with a Sleek New Look

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an updated midcentury modern home in West Slope near Beaverton with pops of color and a throwback fallout shelter to boot. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
klfdradio.com

Downtown Portland Park Stabbing Victim Identified

According to the Portland Oregonian newspaper, police identified a woman fatally stabbed earlier this month as 51-year-old Jill Krahling. Her body was discovered in Portland’s downtown Chapman Square. Officers discovered Krahling dead the morning of October 9th when they responded to a welfare check of a woman who was...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Gather, Preserve, Share: 15 Year Celebration Gala for of The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum | Tours, Dinner, Auction

The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum of Oregon and SW Washington (HACCM) is celebrating 15 years! As a non-profit, our mission is to gather, preserve, and share the Hellenic (Greek) American experience in the Pacific Northwest. HACCM maintains a permanent collection of artifacts, paintings, textiles, and other objects, and hosts special exhibitions on a range of topics.
PORTLAND, OR
NBCMontana

Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy