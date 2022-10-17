Underhill Haunted House Season of Screams @ Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum | 3 Giant Haunted Houses, Promo/Coupon Code, 2022 Halloween

Read full article on original website
pdxpipeline.com
Murderboat & Code Name: Project Wonky Present Cosmic Circus 2-Night Halloween Party in NE Portland | DJs, Aerial Performances, Contortionists, Karaoke & More!
Step right up! Come one! Come all! To the Greatest Show in the Universe…. if you dare. From around the Cosmos and through the Veil, hail some of the most ghoulish, most stunning, most awe-inspiring, MOST UNBELIEVABLE feats. For two nights only folks, we invite you to explore what lurks beyond the big red tent.
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Halloween Celebrations @ McMenamins | ’90s Halloween Costume Glow Ball, Scary Movies, Costume Contest, Rock and Roll Playhouse & More!
Spooky season has arrived at McMenamins! A variety of Halloween fun is planned across the land—all treats, no tricking!. Enjoy a weekend of live music, scary movies, costume contest, a Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree, and Trick-or-Treating on Halloween day at the Kennedy School (5736 NE 33rd Ave). Stop by the Crystal...
pdxpipeline.com
2022 The Big Lebowski Halloween Party @ Grand Central Bowl & Arcade in SE Portland | Costume Contest, White Russians, Bowling
808 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR, United States, Oregon. Come bowl the night away in your favorite costume, Friday, 10/28/22 from 7pm-11pm. Dress up as your favorite character for change to win 1st, 2nd, or 3rd prize. All costumes are welcome and not limited to the Big Lebowski characters. Kids...
pdxpipeline.com
Queens & Screams: Halloween Drag Performance @ The Pharmacy in NW Portland | Hosted by Devlin Lynn Phoenixx
Join The Pharmacy for a spooktacular night of drag performances on Halloween Night!. Halloween will never be the same once Devlin Lynn Phoenixx and her cast of talented queens take over our stage for a night of thrilling tricks and treats!
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($40): An Evening with My Siamese Twin @ Mission Theater | New Wave 80’s Tribute
We are giving away a pair of tickets to An Evening with My Siamese Twin @ Mission Theater on December 2. To win, comment below on this post why you’d like to attend. Winner will be drawn and emailed November 28. ———————————————...
thatoregonlife.com
McMenamins Grand Lodge: Masonic Old Folks Home Now A Haunted Hotel
McMenamins Grand Lodge was originally a home for poor, sick, and elderly Freemasons. In 1999, new facilities were built, and the property was acquired by McMenamins, a family-owned chain known for acquiring and renovating historical buildings. It’s now a resort hotel located in Forest Grove, Oregon, known for its quirky decorations and its history of paranormal activity.
Long lost loves marry in Portland after 40 years apart
PORTLAND, Ore. — Former college sweethearts Jeanne Gustavson and Steven Watts never stopped loving each other. Whether it was while they were college sweethearts in the 60’s at Loyola University in Chicago—or even after the two parted ways seven years later, due in part to racist family members.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Best-Kept Shopping Secret Is Hidden in Plain Sight
Did you know that the newest, delightfulest Portland shopping destination is hidden off North Williams, a narrow alley bursting with vintage stores and clothing designers and artists, a hair salon, and a delightful wine tasting room to boot? You’re not the only one. Word about Canyons Alley—right across the street from the N Williams New Seasons, with entrances off N Ivy and N Fremont—has been slow to trickle out, and even the hordes flocking to Eem and Kayos and Life of Pie just a block or two north are unaware of what they’re missing out on.
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
kptv.com
‘Dine the Couve’ gives people the chance to explore Vancouver food scene
VANCOUVER, Wash (KPTV) – Dine the Couve is back giving diners a chance to explore the Vancouver food scene. With 36 restaurants participating, this year’s culinary event includes beloved Vancouver restaurants alongside new ones. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Mav’s Taphouse, one the participating restaurants, to learn...
Only Portland City Council race on fall ballot features Rene Gonzalez and Jo Ann Hardesty, stark opposites on multiple dimensions
Four years ago, Portland voters elected to the City Council a progressive champion and police reform advocate who further bucked the status quo by being a woman of color and renter living east of Interstate 205. Next month they may very well oust her from office, choosing instead a businessman...
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Vista Hills Midcentury with a Sleek New Look
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an updated midcentury modern home in West Slope near Beaverton with pops of color and a throwback fallout shelter to boot. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
klfdradio.com
Downtown Portland Park Stabbing Victim Identified
According to the Portland Oregonian newspaper, police identified a woman fatally stabbed earlier this month as 51-year-old Jill Krahling. Her body was discovered in Portland’s downtown Chapman Square. Officers discovered Krahling dead the morning of October 9th when they responded to a welfare check of a woman who was...
TODAY.com
Son shares brutally honest recap of mom’s half marathon performance for show-and-tell
For one mom in Portland, simply finishing a half marathon wasn't enough to impress her son. Ashley Desanno, a mom of two, has the internet laughing out loud thanks to a recent video shared to her TikTok community of more than a million. "My son had to do weekend news....
Portland natural hair expert opens Black-owned beauty supply
The NHE salon and beauty supply store is a business by Black women and for Black women.
pdxpipeline.com
Gather, Preserve, Share: 15 Year Celebration Gala for of The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum | Tours, Dinner, Auction
The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum of Oregon and SW Washington (HACCM) is celebrating 15 years! As a non-profit, our mission is to gather, preserve, and share the Hellenic (Greek) American experience in the Pacific Northwest. HACCM maintains a permanent collection of artifacts, paintings, textiles, and other objects, and hosts special exhibitions on a range of topics.
theenergymix.com
Elementary School’s Bike Bus Brings ‘Sheer Joy’ to Portland Neighbourhood
A weekly “bike bus” to school gives 170 elementary students, a 65-pound golden doodle named Phoebe, and the Portland, Oregon neighborhood through which they ride a jolt of “sheer joy,” while helping to build a stronger, safer, more connected community. “Every Wednesday morning, people in Portland...
Bella Organic farm on Sauvie Island is for sale with several options for buyers
Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch & Winery, the nearly 100-acre farm on Sauvie Island known for its long-running farm stand and fall corn maze, is for sale.
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
