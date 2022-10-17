Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. 10 years ago this week, on October 16, 2012, Maine was rocked by a pretty good-sized earthquake! The earthquake was in northern York County, with an epicenter near the Waterboro-Hollis town line. This quake was a 4.5 on the Richter Scale. This looks to be one of the largest Maine-based earthquakes ever recorded and could be felt as far away as New Jersey!

