(ABC 6 News) — For the (0-7) Albert Lea Tigers, the season hasn’t gone how they hoped, yet they still remain upbeat and optimistic. Head coach Paul Dunn says they are progressing and healthier than they have been all season. They will travel to Austin to face the (1-6) Packers in the “Battle of I-90” in the ABC 6 Game of the Week. The team feels confident they will get their first win of the season.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO