UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has summoned the spirit of ’80s pro-wrestling icon The Iron Shiek in an effort to make TJ Dillashaw humble. Sterling has made his strong animosity towards the Bang Muay Thai student known. It seems rarely an interview will pass without his disdain for the man who once held the mantle of champion that he now does. The pair square off at UFC 280, with Sterling hoping to have another gem to add to his belt when all is said and done. He has though, questioned if it will even be against Dillashaw as scheduled.

2 DAYS AGO