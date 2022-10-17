Read full article on original website
Watch: MMA Fighter Defends Title With Stunning 12-Second KO
MMA fighter Alessandro Costa landed a wicked counterstrike KO on Carlos Gomez to defend his flyweight title at Lux Fight League 27. Costa and Gomez met in the main event of the card on Friday in Puebla, Mexico. Costa, a Contender Series veteran, was making his third title defense. And...
Watch: Volkanovski’s Champ-Champ Ambitions Halted By Hasbulla
Alexander Volkanovski’s chances of challenging for the UFC lightweight title appear to be in serious jeopardy after a violent run-in that ended with his belt being taken. The UFC’s featherweight king was in Abu Dhabi over the weekend to serve as the official backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The 34-year-old’s services didn’t end up being needed, as both fighters made championship weight and fought for the promotion’s vacant lightweight title as planned.
UFC 280 Results & Highlights: Makhachev Submits Oliveira
UFC 280 took place tonight from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev do battle for the vacant lightweight belt. While in the co-main, Aljamain Sterling aimed to defend his bantamweight strap for the second time when he met former champ T.J. Dillashaw. And leading in to these two bouts was the much-hyped bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley.
Oliveira: Islam Carries The Weight Of Khabib On His Shoulders
Charles Oliveira thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov has a major effect on Islam Makhachev. Many times in UFC fights the two men or women stepping into the Octagon have a history together. Sometimes there is bad blood between them, sometimes they are former training partners or friends. If there is bad blood...
UFC 280 Performance Bonus Winners
UFC 280 was arguably the most anticipated fight card of the year, and although some of the early bouts were relatively lackluster things started to heat up in the second half of the event. Fight of the Night ended up being awarded to an action-packed bout that saw a controversial...
Fighters React To Borralho’s Hard-Fought Decision Win At UFC 280
Caio Borralho maintained his perfect record in the UFC with a hard-fought decision victory over Makhmud Muradov at UFC 280. In a middleweight bout that was highlighted as the event’s Sleeper Scrap, both fighters ended up having significant periods of success in the grappling department. Borralho’s diverse kicking game...
UFC 280 Octagon Interviews: Sterling Calls Out Bantamweights
UFC 280 included a pair of title fights as well as a few top contenders that made their case for title shots, and MMA News has all of the most important quotes and callouts from the event’s post-fight interviews inside the Octagon. Mokaev Is Ready For The Top 15.
Watch: Eersel Claims Second Belt In ONE Championship
Regian Eersel claimed his second title in ONE Championship with a narrow split decision victory against Sinsamut Klinmee. The 29-year-old met Thailand’s Klinmee in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 3 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Already the promotion’s lightweight champion in kickboxing, Eersel was making the jump over to Muay Thai in a bid for another title.
MMA Community Reacts To Manon Fiorot vs Katlyn Chookagian
Manon Fiorot has scored ten wins in a row after earning a victory over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280. Fiorot was taking a massive step up in competition when facing the former flyweight title challenger in Chookagian, to kick off the UFC 280 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi. To that point, she had been undefeated and impressive so far, across her first four fights in the UFC, but Chookagian is a grizzled veteran who is tough to look good against.
Petr Yan Reacts To Controversial UFC 280 Loss With Three Strong Words
After suffering an upset loss on the main card of UFC 280, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan has shared some brief thoughts on the judging of his fight. “No Mercy” met Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight matchup at UFC 280 that drew quite a few raised eyebrows when it was initially booked. Ranked as the division’s #1 contender, Yan was coming off a narrow split decision loss to champion Aljamain Sterling in April.
Bo Nickal Out Of UFC 282, New Date For Debut In The Works
Fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch generational MMA prospect Bo Nickal make his first walk to the UFC Octagon. Nickal has withdrawn from the UFC’s final pay-per-view card of 2022, UFC 282 on December 12th, due to an undisclosed injury. He was supposed to face Jamie Pickett on the UFC 282 main card in one of the most hyped debuts in recent UFC history.
ONE Champ John Lineker Stripped Of Title Due To Weight Miss
Former UFC fighter John Lineker has been stripped of his ONE Championship bantamweight title after failing to make weight ahead of Friday’s fight. Lineker, who earned the title in a win over Bibiano Fernandes in March, missed the 145lb limit on Thursday. He has been stripped of the belt and will be ineligible to be named champion against Fabricio Andrade on Friday.
White Hits Back At ‘Goofball Morons’ For Slap Fighting Criticism
UFC President Dana White has given a firm response after he came under fire for his decision to start a slap fighting competition. Having achieved immeasurable success in bringing the sport of mixed martial arts to the mainstream through the UFC’s growth and development, White is looking to break into a new and unique area of combat.
Aljamain Sterling: Show Me A Fight Where I Quit
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has called on TJ Dillashaw to provide some evidence for one of his recent pre-UFC 280 claims. In this weekend’s pay-per-view co-main event, Sterling will look to successfully defend his title for the second time, having added two wins over Petr Yan to his record to win the belt and subsequently defend it.
Watch: MMA Fighter Obliterates Opponent With Brutal Flurry To Win Title
It took MMA fighter Jeremy Henry just 25 seconds to run through Zeke Breuninger and claim the featherweight title at WXC 88. Featherweights Henry and Breuninger met on the main card of the event on Saturday in Flint, Michigan. Henry went into the bout on a five-fight win streak, having finished his last three opponents.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Pair of Illegal Knees At UFC 280
Seeing two illegal knees occur on the same card is already uncommon, but at UFC 280 the foul not only occurred twice but was treated differently by the referee each time. The event’s opening bout saw bantamweights Lina Länsberg and Karol Rosa square off, with Rosa emerging victorious via majority decision. The Brazilian likely could have had a clean sweep of the scorecards with her performance, but in the second round, Rosa landed a hard knee to Lansberg’s head while “Elbow Queen” still had a knee down.
Sean O’Malley’s Controversial Win at UFC 280 Ignites Boxing Corruption Fears
Sean O’Malley got a controversial win over Petr Yan at UFC 280, and it has some people worried. The UFC 280 fight between O’Malley and Yan was far more competitive than many critics thought it would be, with both men having moments and rocking one another throughout. However, with over a round’s worth of control time and heavy pressure for Yan, many people were shocked to see Suga’ Sean get the split decision nod over the former champion.
Sterling Sets Sights On Bantamweight History At UFC 280
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is looking to add his name to the record books when he defends his gold at UFC 280. Today, Sterling will make his second walk to the Octagon of 2022. A year after he was scheduled to do so at UFC 267, “Funk Master” will compete in front of an Abu Dhabi crowd as he puts his belt on the line against former titleholder TJ Dillashaw.
Sterling Wants To Give Dillashaw The Iron Shiek Treatment
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has summoned the spirit of ’80s pro-wrestling icon The Iron Shiek in an effort to make TJ Dillashaw humble. Sterling has made his strong animosity towards the Bang Muay Thai student known. It seems rarely an interview will pass without his disdain for the man who once held the mantle of champion that he now does. The pair square off at UFC 280, with Sterling hoping to have another gem to add to his belt when all is said and done. He has though, questioned if it will even be against Dillashaw as scheduled.
Fighters React To Sterling Defeating Injured Dillashaw At UFC 280
The bantamweight title fight in the co-main event of UFC 280, a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw had a bit of a rocky start. The UFC 280 co-main event was a bantamweight title fight between Sterling, who was fresh off a pair of fights with former champ Petr Yan, and Dillashaw who was looking to recapture the belt that he only lost because of his use of PEDs. The two had been talking trash during the entirety of the build-up, and fans were excited to see how it would play out in the Octagon.
