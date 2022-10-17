ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
WHEATON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Crash leaves at least one person dead on Army Trail Road near Bartlett

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash near Bartlett.The crash happened on Army Trail Road near Klein Road in unincorporated Wayne Township, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's office.The Sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash and it was deadly, but did not immediately provide further details.Army Trail Road was shut down in both directors between Petersdorf and Gerber roads, the Sheriff's office said.Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
BARTLETT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two semis crash on I-55, spilling soybeans and water bottles across interstate

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Two semis crashed and spilled loads of soybeans and water bottles across all lanes of Interstate 55 Wednesday morning in Will County. A semi was parked on the right shoulder of I-55 around 5:30 a.m. when it was struck by another semi truck, according to Illinois State Police. Diesel fuel, water bottles and soybeans spilled across all lanes of I-55.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pecatonica Police chief charged with DUI

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday and charged with DUI. Officers responded to S. Springfield Avenue and Montague Road around 6:40 p.m. in reference to a traffic crash, according to the Rockford Police Department. They met with Mund when they arrived. Mund said that he was on his […]
PECATONICA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dump truck overturns in Antioch, strikes 2 vehicles

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A dump truck overturned, and two vehicles were struck in Antioch Tuesday morning. According to officials, a dump truck turned from eastbound Route 173 onto southbound Route 45. As the driver did this, the load shifted, causing the dump truck to overturn. The gravel in the dump...
ANTIOCH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police still investigating shooting south of Yorkville

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a shooting that happened in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville in early September. Four people were shot in what police say was a dispute among party attendees. No one died. Undersheriff Bobby Richardson says police are still trying...
YORKVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy