Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
fox32chicago.com
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
I-55 reopens after crash south of I-80 involving 2 semi-trucks
A crash involving two semi-trucks has shut down lanes of I-55 in Will County Wednesday morning.
Will County Truck Crash Near Joliet Causes Hours-Long Closure on I-55 at I-80; Delays Expected
Traffic and delays are expected after a crash involving two truck tractor semi trailers early Wednesday morning at a busy trucking and commuter corridor near Joliet has closed a portion of Interstate 55 southbound at Interstate 80, Illinois State Police says. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 5:28...
Crash leaves at least one person dead on Army Trail Road near Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash near Bartlett.The crash happened on Army Trail Road near Klein Road in unincorporated Wayne Township, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's office.The Sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash and it was deadly, but did not immediately provide further details.Army Trail Road was shut down in both directors between Petersdorf and Gerber roads, the Sheriff's office said.Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
fox32chicago.com
Two semis crash on I-55, spilling soybeans and water bottles across interstate
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Two semis crashed and spilled loads of soybeans and water bottles across all lanes of Interstate 55 Wednesday morning in Will County. A semi was parked on the right shoulder of I-55 around 5:30 a.m. when it was struck by another semi truck, according to Illinois State Police. Diesel fuel, water bottles and soybeans spilled across all lanes of I-55.
New Information Emerges on Timmothy Pitzen's 18th Birthday
Kara Jacobs vividly remembers the day she got the news about her sister Amy Fry-Pitzen from her mother. “I think anybody who’s experienced a loss like this, the first thing you feel is just incomprehension. Just, 'I don’t understand. No, no,'“ Kara recalled. It was May 14,...
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
fox32chicago.com
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
Police Confirm a Man's Body Was Found Near Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
An investigation is underway after a visitor witnessed the body of a deceased man in Lincoln Marsh on Wednesday morning, according to the DuPage County Forest Preserve Police. Police said the man has not been identified and added that the DuPage County Coroner's Office assisted in removing the body. There...
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago
Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
Pecatonica Police chief charged with DUI
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday and charged with DUI. Officers responded to S. Springfield Avenue and Montague Road around 6:40 p.m. in reference to a traffic crash, according to the Rockford Police Department. They met with Mund when they arrived. Mund said that he was on his […]
fox32chicago.com
Dump truck overturns in Antioch, strikes 2 vehicles
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A dump truck overturned, and two vehicles were struck in Antioch Tuesday morning. According to officials, a dump truck turned from eastbound Route 173 onto southbound Route 45. As the driver did this, the load shifted, causing the dump truck to overturn. The gravel in the dump...
Portion of southbound I-55 shut down for over 7 hours after 2 semis overturn
Southbound I-55 in Will County has reopened after being shutdown for over seven hours due to two overturned cargo semis. All lanes of southbound I-55, from I-80 to U.S. Route 6, near Channahon, were closed.
WSPY NEWS
Police still investigating shooting south of Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a shooting that happened in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville in early September. Four people were shot in what police say was a dispute among party attendees. No one died. Undersheriff Bobby Richardson says police are still trying...
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
Comments / 0