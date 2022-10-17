ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KKTV

Suspicious device investigated in Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb squad swarmed a southwest Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning after a resident found a possible explosive device in their front yard. Police were called to the intersection of Maroonglen Court and Chaseglen Drive in the Broadmoor Bluffs area just after 8 a.m. to investigate...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot trash service employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is in custody following an altercation between himself and a trash service employee involving a firearm. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Colorado Ave. at 10:04 a.m. Police said the incident began when a local trash service was picking up trash in an alley. The altercation was between a trash service employee and a customer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of men, desperate in their need to improve their coif, stole hair care products and cash from a Springs beauty store. Hair Care Burglars (CSPD) According to police, the duo targeted the business in the 3800 block of North Academy Boulevard, just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, September The post On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court documents reveal what led up to a shooting by a Colorado Springs church

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man faces multiple charges after a reported shooting by a Colorado Springs church. Now, newly-obtained court documents reveal the moments that led up to the shooting and how bystanders were able to prevent deaths. An affidavit of probable cause says on Sunday, October 16 around 4 p.m., shots started The post Court documents reveal what led up to a shooting by a Colorado Springs church appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating after candidate’s signs vandalized with ‘Hail Satan’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are now investigating after Republican candidate for El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer reported several of her campaign signs were stolen and vandalized Monday, some spray painted with the words, "Hail Satan." Bremer says she discovered signs were missing and vandalized at three intersections in the city The post Colorado Springs Police investigating after candidate’s signs vandalized with ‘Hail Satan’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs teen will keep bullet in his head after shooting

A teenager from Colorado Springs is recovering after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet. Jabin Wade goes to college at Prairie View A&M University near Houston, TX. Wade was struck by the bullet while driving home with friends at college. "Everybody told me in the hospital was constantly reminding me that I'm very lucky, I'm extremely lucky to be alive, especially considering I still have the bullet," said Wade. Doctors are optimistic that Wade will recover with no permanent damage but the bullet will remain in his head. It's located next to an artery and there is concern about trying to remove it. 
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police officers named in excessive force lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lawsuit filed on Friday named three officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department, who are sued for allegedly using excessive force during an encounter with a 17-year-old teen back in October of 2020. The suit mentions several accusations, including the teen being pepper sprayed...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Robber remains at large after holding up north Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are looking for a robber who held up a store in broad daylight Tuesday. Witnesses told police a white man in ski mask walked into the business just after 10:20 a.m., pulled out a gun, and ordered an employee to give him money. The employee did what he said, and the suspect fled.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

