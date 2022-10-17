Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
South Plains warmth and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
KCBD
Much warmer days for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far. More chilly nights and mornings are ahead, but so too are warmer afternoons. Some much warmer. Patchy fog reduced visibility down to near zero at some spots this morning. Including in and near Lubbock. Full sunshine, however, will rule the afternoon.
KCBD
Temperatures climb back up for the week, potential cool down beginning Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool temps again dominated the region with afternoon highs as cool as the 50s in the western counties, to the low 60s in the eastern South Plains. Clouds were the key issue with areas under partly sunny skies and a warmer afternoon. The remainder of the...
KCBD
Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?
The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
The Top 9 Signs That The City Of Lubbock Floods
The City of Lubbock has apparently recognized that we have problems with flooding. The City now has a flood questionnaire because everyone in charge of this mess was stricken blind or is new to the town. Here's an idea, why don't you just knock on the door of the guys who have to put up the signs that say "ROADS MAY FLOOD". Maybe I'm a dummy, but I believe those guys know exactly where the trouble areas are. Oh, yeah, they could just go outside and look at the puddle too, because those puddles become the big puddles that become lakes (damn, I'm smart).
KCBD
21st Annual Heat the Town event Saturday, Oct. 22
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Every year there are many deaths in our country related to faulty heating systems or to the lack of heating all together. Whether the cause is carbon monoxide leakage, gas leakage in a confined space, or simply the lack of funds to afford repairs, our communities are faced with the grim results year after year. The fact is a majority of these heating related casualties could be prevented with a simple and thorough heating check in the fall. However, the elderly and/or disabled, low income homeowner, living on a fixed income must make a critical choice: food and medicine, or a heat check service call.
Expansion of South Lubbock, new shopping complex coming to 114th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot. The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to […]
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
KCBD
Lubbock area residents asked to offer flood problem information
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is seeking information about flooding on sunny or rainy days from residents in the city limits or nearby that live in the watershed area of the Canyon Lakes System. “The area is very large that contributes,” Director of Engineering Mike Keenum said....
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bubbles
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bubbles, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. Bubbles is house-trained and friendly with all dogs and humans. She is also playful, affectionate and active. Bubbles is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting. The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement. Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement. Biden to invest...
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
everythinglubbock.com
People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns
LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The State on Judicial Conduct suspended Bailey County Judge Sheri Henderson without pay. The suspension comes two months after a grand jury indicted her for official oppression, criminal trespass and providing alcohol to a minor. LSO Deputy injured in crash in Northwest Lubbock.
Comments / 0