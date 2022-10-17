ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Commercial Appeal

See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
Yardbarker

Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis

RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
NBA

76ers Host Bucks for Home Opener in South Philadelphia | Gameday Report 2/82

The 76ers (0-1) are set for their home opener Thursday, hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) in South Philadelphia. The Sixers will look to bounce back Thursday after falling to the Boston Celtics, 126-117, in their season opener Tuesday. The Bucks will be playing their season opener Thursday. Thursday’s Eastern Conference...
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, 76ers 117

If you believe Opening Nights are for statements, then the Boston Celtics just made one Tuesday night. Boston tipped off the NBA season at TD Garden by celebrating the life and legacy of Bill Russell and by taking it to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics turned a close game into a double-digit lead late in the third quarter by rattling off a 13-4 run, and they never looked back from there.
