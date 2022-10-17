Read full article on original website
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Photo Shows NBA's James Bouknight Passed Out In Car W/ Handgun In Lap
Charlotte Hornets hooper James Bouknight lay passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI ... a photo obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show. The 22-year-old former 11th overall pick (2021) was arrested...
JUST IN: Charlotte Hornets Finalize Roster for the 2022-23 Season Opener
The roster is set for the 2022-23 season.
Pelicans, Hornets sport 1-0 starts in early clash
The Charlotte Hornets should be in a good mood for their home opener. The New Orleans Pelicans ought to arrive
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' road win over the Miami Heat
In an early season battle of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls came out on top
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
76ers Host Bucks for Home Opener in South Philadelphia | Gameday Report 2/82
The 76ers (0-1) are set for their home opener Thursday, hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) in South Philadelphia. The Sixers will look to bounce back Thursday after falling to the Boston Celtics, 126-117, in their season opener Tuesday. The Bucks will be playing their season opener Thursday. Thursday’s Eastern Conference...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, 76ers 117
If you believe Opening Nights are for statements, then the Boston Celtics just made one Tuesday night. Boston tipped off the NBA season at TD Garden by celebrating the life and legacy of Bill Russell and by taking it to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics turned a close game into a double-digit lead late in the third quarter by rattling off a 13-4 run, and they never looked back from there.
