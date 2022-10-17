Read full article on original website
History comes alive in downtown Riverhead: residents collaborate on virtual historical trail
New life is being breathed into the history of Downtown Riverhead with the launch of a new collaborative project. The Downtown Riverhead Historic Trail, a virtual and physical tour that tells the stories of the people who lived and operated businesses stretching from the Riverhead Free Library to the East Lawn building, is now complete.
Police seek suspect in petit larceny at outlet store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets on August 20. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads...
Town approves 14 drag racing events in Calverton next year, subject to pending sale of site
Plans for 14 drag racing events at the Calverton Enterprise Park next year gained special event approvals from the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday night. The board approved two events for Scramble Inc. in April and 12 events for Pete Scalzo during August, September and October next year. Andre Baxter’s Scramble...
Police ask help locating runaway teen from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch
The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating a teenage boy reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch. Nasir Scruggs, 16, left the facility “without permission” around 1:50 a.m. today, according to police. He was on foot eastbound on Middle Road with an unknown destination, police said.
Cops charge Laurel man, 30, in burglary of Calverton home
Riverhead Police detectives report the arrest of a Laurel man in connection with the burglary of a home in Calverton in July. Police said they arrested Lawrence W. Connor, 30, on one count of Burglary in the Second Degree stemming from an incident that occurred on July 18. According to...
Riverhead Police seek help to find teen runaway from Little Flower in Wading River
Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a runaway missing from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River. Police said Autumn Tucker, 14, left the Little Flower campus on Oct. 14 at approximately 11 p.m. Autumn is described by police as an American Indian female,...
Volunteers clean up streets, parks and beaches throughout Riverhead in third annual fall event
Volunteers fanned out across town yesterday for the third annual fall cleanup, coordinated by the Riverhead Litter Committee. Committee chairperson Deborah Wetzel, who was at Town Hall early yesterday morning to distribute trash bags, pickers, gloves and safety vests, estimated that about 100 volunteers were participating in the event, with some Riverhead High School groups, including the AP Spanish class, getting a jump start on the cleanup Friday afternoon.
Planning Board adopts final scope of review for Riverhead Logistics Center
In a 3-0 vote, with Chairperson Joann Waski and Member George Nunnaro absent, the Riverhead Planning Board last week voted to adopt the final scoping statement for the 641,000-square-foot Riverhead Logistics Center on Middle Road in Calverton. The final scope details the required environmental review for the project. The applicant’s...
Around Town: October 16
On Sunday, October 9 a surprise baby shower was held at Little Birchwood in Polish Town for Kara Andruszkiewicz who is expecting a daughter around December 7. The restaurant was filled with colorful balloon arches and baby presents galore to welcome the baby to be. Kara’s grandmother Joan Fleischman was present and yesterday she celebrated her 90thbirthday. Kara was flanked by her mom Joan and mother-in-law Kathy Paulos along with 60 plus family and friends were a part of this beautiful affair playing Baby Bingo, guess the answers to mom and dad’s questions and a card filled out with baby due date, weight, height, length etc and the winner to find out when Ella Grace comes into the world. Her husband to be David Paulos was just as excited and boy did, he has his work cut out taking home the presents and diapers galore. A fun filled afternoon for all! Congratulations to the beautiful couple who will tie the knot in March 2023.
Suffolk Police to hold property auction Oct. 19
The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the department’s property section, located at 30 Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and...
Longtime Open Arms food pantry volunteer earns top recognition from Long Island Cares
A longtime volunteer at the Open Arms Care Center, which runs a food pantry out of First Baptist Church of Riverhead, was honored by Long Island Cares with its Nancy Bern Volunteer of the Year Award. Nancy Trofemuk of Calverton, a volunteer worker at Open Arms for about seven years,...
Police seek teen missing from Timothy Hill facility
Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to locate teen who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch last night at about 10:30 p.m. Police said Jan Luis Caraballo-Gonzalez, 16, is described as a white male, 6’0″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Residents put culinary skills to the test at the Butterfly Effect Project’s cook-off
Thirteen contestants competed for top honors in the Butterfly Effect Project’s Second Annual Harvest Festival and Cook-off today on the grounds of First Baptist Church of Riverhead. The contestants served up delectable dishes across a variety of cuisines to festival-goers for sampling and voting. Virginia Carpenter’s butternut squash soup,...
James R. Woodhull, 73
James R. Woodhull of Southold died on Oct. 17, 2022. He was 73 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery behind the church.
EPCAL buyer says it has ‘absolutely no plans’ for air freight ‘cargo terminal’ in Calverton, as Aguiar cautions public against ‘panic’
(Updated: Oct. 12, 7:53 a.m.) Calverton Aviation & Technology is walking back its presentation to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency last month, maintaining that the plans unveiled at the IDA meeting did not depict an air cargo logistics hub at the Calverton Enterprise Park, as was reported by RiverheadLOCAL following the Sept. 21 meeting.
Police seek man wanted for shoplifting
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in June. Police said the suspect stole merchandise valued at approximately $500 from Lowes, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on...
Riverhead NJROTC unit remains strong — and we have our ‘temporary’ instructors, and the cadets themselves, to thank
The Riverhead NJROTC unit started off the new year with vacancies in both the Naval Science Instructor and Senior Naval Science Instructor positions due to resignations. Riverhead has just hired a new Senior Naval Science Instructor, Commander David Chiaro and we cadets extend the commander a warm welcome. But despite...
The 46th Annual Riverhead Country Fair draws crowd to downtown Riverhead: photos
Blue skies and sunshine prevailed yesterday and crowds returned to downtown Riverhead for the 46th Annual Riverhead Country Fair. After a near-washout last year and cancellation in 2020, the fair this year drew fewer vendors than usual, but visitors returned in force to the popular fall event, hosted by Riverhead Townscape since 1976.
John Philip Dieztel, 92
John Philip Dieztel of Riverhead died on Oct. 13, 2022 at San Simeon Nursing Home in Greenport. He was 92 years old. He was born on Dec. 23, 1929 in Brooklyn. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He attended Queens College. He worked as a CPA for several companies.
Entries sought for pumpkin carving contest on during Halloween Fest Oct. 22
Win “Best in Glow” and submit your pumpkin-carving masterpiece on Saturday, Oct. 22 for a contest hosted by East End Arts in conjunction with the downtown Riverhead Halloween Fest. All hand-carved pumpkins of any shape or size may be entered. The pumpkins must be lit by battery powered...
