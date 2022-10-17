ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

riverheadlocal

Police seek suspect in petit larceny at outlet store

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets on August 20. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Volunteers clean up streets, parks and beaches throughout Riverhead in third annual fall event

Volunteers fanned out across town yesterday for the third annual fall cleanup, coordinated by the Riverhead Litter Committee. Committee chairperson Deborah Wetzel, who was at Town Hall early yesterday morning to distribute trash bags, pickers, gloves and safety vests, estimated that about 100 volunteers were participating in the event, with some Riverhead High School groups, including the AP Spanish class, getting a jump start on the cleanup Friday afternoon.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town: October 16

On Sunday, October 9 a surprise baby shower was held at Little Birchwood in Polish Town for Kara Andruszkiewicz who is expecting a daughter around December 7. The restaurant was filled with colorful balloon arches and baby presents galore to welcome the baby to be. Kara’s grandmother Joan Fleischman was present and yesterday she celebrated her 90thbirthday. Kara was flanked by her mom Joan and mother-in-law Kathy Paulos along with 60 plus family and friends were a part of this beautiful affair playing Baby Bingo, guess the answers to mom and dad’s questions and a card filled out with baby due date, weight, height, length etc and the winner to find out when Ella Grace comes into the world. Her husband to be David Paulos was just as excited and boy did, he has his work cut out taking home the presents and diapers galore. A fun filled afternoon for all! Congratulations to the beautiful couple who will tie the knot in March 2023.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

James R. Woodhull, 73

James R. Woodhull of Southold died on Oct. 17, 2022. He was 73 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery behind the church.
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

EPCAL buyer says it has ‘absolutely no plans’ for air freight ‘cargo terminal’ in Calverton, as Aguiar cautions public against ‘panic’

(Updated: Oct. 12, 7:53 a.m.) Calverton Aviation & Technology is walking back its presentation to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency last month, maintaining that the plans unveiled at the IDA meeting did not depict an air cargo logistics hub at the Calverton Enterprise Park, as was reported by RiverheadLOCAL following the Sept. 21 meeting.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek man wanted for shoplifting

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in June. Police said the suspect stole merchandise valued at approximately $500 from Lowes, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

John Philip Dieztel, 92

John Philip Dieztel of Riverhead died on Oct. 13, 2022 at San Simeon Nursing Home in Greenport. He was 92 years old. He was born on Dec. 23, 1929 in Brooklyn. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He attended Queens College. He worked as a CPA for several companies.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
