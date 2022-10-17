On Sunday, October 9 a surprise baby shower was held at Little Birchwood in Polish Town for Kara Andruszkiewicz who is expecting a daughter around December 7. The restaurant was filled with colorful balloon arches and baby presents galore to welcome the baby to be. Kara’s grandmother Joan Fleischman was present and yesterday she celebrated her 90thbirthday. Kara was flanked by her mom Joan and mother-in-law Kathy Paulos along with 60 plus family and friends were a part of this beautiful affair playing Baby Bingo, guess the answers to mom and dad’s questions and a card filled out with baby due date, weight, height, length etc and the winner to find out when Ella Grace comes into the world. Her husband to be David Paulos was just as excited and boy did, he has his work cut out taking home the presents and diapers galore. A fun filled afternoon for all! Congratulations to the beautiful couple who will tie the knot in March 2023.

