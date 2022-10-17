Read full article on original website
Joseph Dussault
2d ago
when she was running for president I didn't and still don't agree with all her positions however I can respect someone who doesn't fold to the goosestepping.she is solid.like her or not.defender of the constitution and everything good stems from there.
3
Guest
2d ago
God truly did give me a great judge of character. She was the only democrat I ever actually liked. Now I know why.
3
manchesterinklink.com
Panel discusses importance of older New Hampshire mid-term voters
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Wednesday, AARP NH and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College hosted a panel discussion looking at the importance of older New Hampshire voters in next month’s mid-term election. Moderated by AARP NH State Director Christina FitzPatrick, the discussion focused on...
WCAX
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH’s 2nd Congressional District
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 4...
Why this GOP governor is embracing a candidate who once disparaged him
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) tells CNN's Jake Tapper why he's supporting Republican Senate nominee Donald Bolduc despite Bolduc spreading conspiracy theories about his family.
WMUR.com
It’s a crime to remove, deface or destroy political signs, New Hampshire officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, the New Hampshire attorney general's office is reminding people of the rules for political signs. Removing, defacing or destroying political ads is a crime, officials said. Violators can be fined up to $1,000. Also, ads cannot...
WCAX
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 4 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers take testimony on sports betting proposals
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 4 hours...
mainepublic.org
While governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
Angler Catches New Hampshire State Record Channel Catfish
The Granite State has a new state-record channel catfish. Scott Alexander Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, caught the 15-pound, 12.8-ounce cat on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River near Hinsdale, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The fish was 31.9 inches long. The previous state record, caught...
WCAX
NH news publisher waives arraignment over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire has waived her arraignment, pleading not guilty to charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising, the state attorney general’s office said. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
NHPR
Your ballot might list the same candidate under two parties. That's allowed under N.H. law.
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In some towns, voters will see candidates listed under the headings of more than one political party on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is allowed under New Hampshire law...
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
WCAX
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH’s 2nd Congressional District. It’s less than three weeks till Election Day, when New Hampshire voters will weigh in on their choice for the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project. Updated: 20...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
KCJJ
Iowa Poll shows the gap in governor’s race continues to be high, while the race for U.S. Senate is narrowing
The latest Iowa Poll shows the gap in the Iowa governor’s race is still wide; however, the race for U.S. Senate is tightening. The latest poll numbers released over the weekend by The Des Moines Register show incumbent Republican governor Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, earning 52% of likely voters. 35% of those voters said they would cast a ballot for DeJear, while 4% preferred Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Reynolds held a similar 17-point lead in the last Iowa poll, which was taken in July.
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
WCAX
New Brattleboro celebrates new shelter
Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a sharp uptick in the number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his burning pickup truck in Northern New York. Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans. Updated: 2...
