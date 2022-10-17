ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Best bars to watch in Philadelphia

By Alyssa Adams
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSoPP_0icmBrn900

Here's what you can expect to pay right now for third-party NLCS tickets 00:53

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be in San Diego for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS against the Padres this week. So, where are the best bars to watch the Phillies in the Philadelphia area?

We've compiled a list of where to watch based on what area you live in.

South Philadelphia

  1. Chickie's and Pete's -- located a few minutes from the Philadelphia Sports Complex on Packer Avenue, Chickie's and Pete's is a no-brainer for fans looking to watch the game with a crowd of Phillies fans.
  2. Xfinity Live! -- located on Pattison Avenue, surrounded by our beloved stadiums, Xfinity Live! is definitely the place to be if you're trying to get rowdy for the game.
  3. Philadium -- Also located on Packer Avenue, Philadium offers great food with your local bar atmosphere and is sure to be filled with Phillies fans.

Center City

  1. Barstool Sports -- -n the heart of Center City on Sansom Street, this is the perfect place to join other Phillies fans for the game.
  2. Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse -- Cav's Rittenhouse is also on Sansom Street. Its new location opened just in time for Red October and It's the perfect family-friendly sports bar to catch the game.
  3. McGillin's Olde Ale House -- It's a Philadelphia staple that always draws a crowd for sports -- and the menu. Be sure to try the Hot Roast Beef or Turkey, you won't regret it.

North Philadelphia

  1. Garage -- Nine televisions and a big screen to watch the game on -- do we need to say anything else? Fun cocktails in juice pouches are waiting for you while you cheer on the Phils at Garage in Fishtown.
  2. Urban Saloon -- Located in Fairmount, Urban Saloon has the perfect pub menu to pair with some October baseball. Last week they had a hot dog special during the game.
  3. Black Taxi -- Another popular spot to catch the game in Fairmount. The Irish pub offers your typical bar food but also features a more traditional Irish fare.

Northeast Philadelphia

  1. Chickie's and Pete's -- Chickie's and Pete's has multiple locations.
  2. Gaul & Co. Malt House Rockledge -- It's the home of the WitorWitowski, which pairs perfectly with the Fightins'. It's a sandwich with chipped kielbasa, caramelized onions, cooper sharp American cheese sauce on a long roll.
  3. Paddy Wacks Irish Sports Pub -- In the Northeast, you'll find Paddy Wacks on Roosevelt Boulevard, but they also have a location on 2nd and South Streets in the city. They offer the perfect menu filled with bar food waiting for you and your crew.

Northwest Philadelphia

  1. CJ and Eck's Sports Bar & Grill -- If you're looking for a neighborhood bar to watch the game with some diehard Phillies fans, CJ's in Roxborough is the place to be. Plus, their food menu speaks for itself -- be sure to try the specials.
  2. The Rook -- If you're a fan of Dollar Dog night, this bar nestled on a small corner in Manayunk is calling your name. During Phillies games, The Rook features a Dollar Dog special -- and $3 specialty dogs. Trust us, you gotta try them.
  3. Franklins -- Located on Cresson Street, but in the East Falls neighborhood, Franklins is a big venue that can cater to a great size crowd for the Phils.

West Philadelphia

  1. City Tap Kitchen and Craft -- Located in University City, this spot is known for its craft beer selection. If you're looking to try something new, this is definitely the place for you.
  2. New Deck Tavern -- Are you a scotch drinker? This traditional American and Irish Pub has one of the largest single malt scotch collections in Philadelphia, making it a great spot to grab a bite to eat and catch the game.
  3. The Post -- Located on South Street near 30th Street, this sports bar has all the action. You can watch the game or keep yourself entertained with the arcade games inside the bar. It's definitely a great atmosphere to watch a sports event.

Disclaimer: Did we miss your favorite sports bar to catch the game? Email us and tell us why it's your favorite.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Phillies firing up rally bus to get the city ready for Game 3 of the NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2 left the series tied 1 to 1.The Big Red Rally for Red October bus tours the region on Thursday. The whole purpose of going from place to place is to get the crowd excited for this weekend's games against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park.The double-decker bus, loaded with rally towels is headed to South Jersey and Center City.Fans at each tour stop will be invited to sign The Rally for Red...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Every Phillies win is keeping local beer distributors in high demand

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies love their beer. Moments after they clinched the NLDS, the crew wheeled in cold bottles of Anheuser-Busch where players drank up and celebrated.  This kind of beer, area distributors say, is in high demand at local bars and restaurants. The bar manager at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia, says with the Philly Sports world is on fire, she's doubling the amount of beer she's ordering this week. It's a busy day at Penn Beer Sales & Service in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The wholesaler stores and ships beer to eight counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania."We have thousands...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Die-hard Phillies fan showcases "Wo-man's Cave" in South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News spotted fans coming in and out of the team store at Citizens Bank Park to purchase gear ahead of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. While we talked to a lot of passionate fans, we may have met two of the biggest fans in the Philadelphia area. This is the time of year when many homes are decorated for Halloween, but with the red-hot Phillies making it back to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, Phils signs are popping up in people's yards. "We were doing mums and pumpkins and then...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies playoff run is having a "sweet" impact on local economy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies' success is giving a much-needed boost to businesses in Philadelphia. Many fans will be spending some "green" this Red October. McGillin's Olde Ale House on Drury Street in Center City will become a sea of red Tuesday night. Co-owner Chris Mullins says the Phillies game tonight will bring out twice the size of a normal Tuesday night crowd."If Friday and Saturday was any indication, it will be very loud and very raucous and very excited. They were into every single pitch, every hit and it was just dynamic," Mullins said. The sports bar is all decked out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Red October: Phillies fan photos

Go Phillies! Nolan Regan Me and my husband Michael are ready to work this weekend and have a post-game celebration. GO PHILLIES! My Rescue Dog Sonny giving some love to his Phillie Phanatic My son Michael- now 31 yrs old and carrying on the love Everleigh Grace and her brother Tommy! Let's go Phillies! Getting ready for the championship season this past spring in Clearwater, Florida! Beckham Rodgers always ready to celebrate ❤️💙⚾️🎉 Reese and Bryce...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies suiting up for Game 2 while Phans are still celebrating Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday the Phillies are suiting up for Game 2 of their series against the Padres. They're already off to a strong start after taking home a big win in Game 1 Tuesday.No rest for the winning.The Phils are back at it for Game 2 Wednesday afternoon and they should be feeling confident and relaxed after storming into San Diego and taking Game 1.While the Phillies were taking care of business at Petco Park in San Diego, fans in Philadelphia were celebrating some 2700 miles away.CBS3 stopped by McGillians Old Ale House in Center City to talk to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Nola brothers to square off in Phillies-Padres NLCS: "It's pretty cool"

SAN DIEGO (CBS) -- It's not an easy time to be the parents of these two. San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola and Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola are facing each other in the National League Championship Series.Austin Nola on Tuesday posted a picture on Instagram with his brother.The NLCS kicks off Tuesday night with Zack Wheeler on the hill against Padres righty Yu Darvish.The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m.It's the first time the Phillies have been in the championship series in a dozen years, and it's been 24 years since San Diego's last NLCS appearance.But on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philly transplant brings tastes of home to San Diego

More than 2,500 miles away from his hometown in Delaware County, Joe Crescenzo is whipping up Philadelphia cheesesteaks at Philly-themed shop in San Diego. The Sharon Hill native has lived across country for more than 40 years, but he hasn't forgotten his roots, using authentic Philly staples for his sandwiches and keeping shelves stocked with Tasty Cakes and Taylor Pork Roll.
SAN DIEGO, CA
PhillyBite

Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market

- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
READING, PA
billypenn.com

As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?

Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud

For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.Harper's Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado's San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It's not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds."I think, honestly, we've got the two best teams going up against each other, and it's going to be a fun week for sure," said Machado, who had an MVP-caliber season as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy