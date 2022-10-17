Inside Soap Awards 2022: Corrie's Ellie Leach shows off her glamorous sense of style as she dons a baby pink mini dress and towering platform heels

Ellie Leach displayed her glamorous side as she attended the Inside Soap Awards in London on Monday.

The actress, 21, who plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street, wore a baby pink gathered mini dress which was cinched in at the waist.

She showed off her long slender legs, with the garment finishing high above her knee.

The Corrie cast member added a few inches to her stature by wearing a pair of chunky platform heels to match her dress.

She carried a pink glittered box purse with her to add a touch of sparkle to her look.

Ellie wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty features and accessorised with a pair of drop earrings.

EastEnders was the big winner at this year’s first non-virtual Inside Soap awards in two years, with the show’s Lacey Turner named All-Time Icon.

Trophies were presented in 16 categories at a star-studded event after the ceremony was held virtually since 2020 amid the pandemic.

Fans were invited to vote for any actor, from any show, as their 'greatest soap star of all time'.

With more than 90,000 votes cast, EastEnders’ Lacey Turner – who plays Stacey Slater – was presented with a gold trophy event to celebrate her status as All-Time Icon.

EastEnders also took the Best Soap trophy, along with Best Actress for Gillian Wright, for her portrayal of Jean Slater.

Jean’s trip to Southend while in the grip of her bipolar disorder won Best Showstopper – the award given to a significant episode, while the BBC soap’s Heather Peace (who plays Eve Unwin) was named Best Newcomer.

Inside Soap editor Gary Gillatt said: 'As a six-time winner of our Best Actress prize, it’s perhaps no surprise that Lacey takes home our All-Time Icon award.

'Ever since her EastEnders debut in 2004, Lacey’s heartfelt performance as Stacey Slater – taking her from troubled teenager to lion-hearted young mum – has touched soap fans everywhere. Long may it continue!'

Emmerdale - which celebrated its 50th birthday this week - also had a wave of success on Monday night.

Mark Charnock was awarded Best Actor for his portrayal of Marlon Dingle’s fight back from a debilitating stroke, which was also named Best Storyline.

Marlon’s relationship with Rhona Dingle (Zoe Henry) was celebrated as Best Romance.

Meanwhile, Paige Sandhu is Best Villain for the second year, for her performance as Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla.

Coronation Street’s popular Maureen Lipman was again awarded Best Comic Performance for her role as the acid-tongued Evelyn Plummer, while Isabella Flanagan (Hope Stape) won Best Young Performance, beating her real-life older sister – three-time winner Amelia Flanagan, Emmerdale’s April Windsor – to the prize.

Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey and Kieron Richardson were named Best Double Act thanks to the team-up of their long-running characters Sienna Blake and Ste Hay.

Australian soap Neighbours – which screened its final episode in July – was commemorated as Best Daytime Soap, while star Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson) was named Best Daytime Star.

The first issue of Inside Soap was published in October 1992, with EastEnders’ Sharon and Grant Mitchell as cover stars, with the Inside Soap Awards 2022 celebrating 30 years of the magazine.

INSIDE SOAP AWARDS 2022 - ALL THE WINNERS

Best Actress

Sally Carman (Abi Webster, Coronation Street)

WINNER: Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle, Emmerdale)

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks)

Best Actor

David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)

Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell, EastEnders)

WINNER: Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Paddy Bever (Max Turner, Coronation Street)

WINNER: Heather Peace (Eve Unwin, EastEnders)

Louise Jameson (Mary Goskirk, Emmerdale)

Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams, Hollyoaks)

Best Villain

Maximus Evans (Corey Brent, Coronation Street)

Charlie Brooks (Janine Butcher, EastEnders)

WINNER: Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)

Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox, Hollyoaks)

Best Comic Performance

WINNER: Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Dingle, Emmerdale)

Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best double act

David Neilson & Mollie Gallagher (Roy Cropper & Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)

Gillian Wright & Lacey Turner (Jean & Stacey Slater, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt & Mark Charnock (Paddy & Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

WINNER: Anna Passey & Kieron Richardson (Sienna Blake & Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)

Best Young performer

WINNER: Isabella Flanagan (Hope Stape, Coronation Street)

Lillia Turner (Lily Slater, EastEnders)

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor, Emmerdale)

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello, Hollyoaks)

Best Family

WINNER: The Platts (Coronation Street)

The Slaters (EastEnders)

The Dingles (Emmerdale)

The McQueens (Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Abi's battle for baby Alfie (Coronation Street)

Jean's bipolar disorder (EastEnders)

WINNER: Marlon's stroke (Emmerdale)

Misbah's historic rape (Hollyoaks)

Best Romance

Sally Dynevor & Joe Duttine (Sally & Tim Metcalfe, Coronation Street)

Lacey Turner & Jaz Deol (Stacey Slater & Kheerat Panesar, EastEnders)

WINNER: Zoe Henry & Mark Charnock (Rhona Goskirk & Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Jessica Fox & Ashley Taylor Dawson (Nancy & Darren Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Best Showstopper

Sinkhole horror/Johnny drowns (Coronation Street)

WINNER: Jean in Southend (EastEnders)

Marlon's stroke (Emmerdale)

Luke's death in Mallorca (Hollyoaks)

Best Drama star

Elinor Lawless (Stevie Nash, Casualty)

Jason Durr (David Hide, Casualty)

Alex Walkinshaw (Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher, Holby City)

WINNER: Rosie Marcel (Jac Naylor, Holby City)

Best Daytime Star

Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman, Doctors)

Emily Symons (Marilyn Chambers, Home and Away)

Ben Turland (Hendrix Greyson, Neighbours)

WINNER: Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson, Neighbours)

Best Daytime Soap

Doctors

Home and Away

WINNER: Neighbours

Best Soap

Coronation Street

WINNER: EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks