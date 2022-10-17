ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams’ Sean McVay Says Team Looking to Trade RB Cam Akers

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The disgruntled former second-round pick was a surprising scratch in Week 6 due to personal reasons.

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters Monday the team has already begun exploring trade possibilities involving Cam Akers amid his ongoing rift with the club.

The disgruntled running back was announced as a late-week scratch due to “personal reasons” just two days prior to Los Angeles’ home matchup against the Panthers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later reported on Sunday the 23-year-old Akers was at odds with McVay over “philosophical and football-related differences” and could end up being moved prior to the Nov. 1 deadline “for the right value.”

“There is a possibility that we could try to help him look for a fresh new start with another team. That’s something that we’ve explored,” McVay said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop . “If that doesn’t come to fruition, then we’ll figure out a solution, how to best move forward with him here.”

Monday’s update sheds more light on where things stand regarding Akers’ rocky relationship with his coach. McVay said last Friday Akers was “working through some things” after he missed Thursday’s practice due to a personal issue but did not go into detail.

While McVay’s comments over the past week suggest the writing may be on the wall, he also noted Monday L.A. hasn’t ruled out the idea of Akers remaining with the team and returning to the lineup.

Akers, a second-round pick in 2020, has recorded a paltry 51 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown, and two receptions for 18 yards. Once viewed as a possible franchise cornerstone, the promising back has struggled to produce as he continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles that caused him to miss the entire ’21 regular season before his miraculous return for L.A.’s triumphant march to Super Bowl LVI.

