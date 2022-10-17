ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1my1Nz_0icmBSv600

Source: Razer

The handheld gaming space just got a bit more crowded. Razer , the company, best known for its computer and gaming accessories, announced the Razer Edge, its new handheld gaming device.

Dubbed the ultimate Android gaming handheld, the Razer Edge is a custom-built device utilizing the exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, ensuring users experience “unrivaled performance.”

It also features a 6.8″ 144Hz AMOLED touch display that offers “incredible clarity” at high speeds. The company boasts games will look better and run smoother than the completion’s handheld device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPqkV_0icmBSv600

Source: Razer Edge

The device will also feature the company’s exceptional Kishi V2 Pro with microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, plus Razer HyperSense haptics for competitive AAA gaming.

It will also run on the Razer Nexus App, which will be the launching pad for games and programs like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam, and NVIDIA. You can also stream from the Razer Edge.

A 5,000 mAh battery will provide Razer Edge users with longer battery life than the Nintendo Switch console.

Razer Edge Purchase Options

At launch, there will be two versions available for purchase a $399.99 Wi-Fi6E model and a $499.99 founders edition that comes with a pair of 2021 edition Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds.

A 5G model featuring LTE, UMTS, Global LTE, and LTE Cat 22 connectivity will be sold by Verizon exclusively. All models will be available by January 2023, with more information coming at CES, the telecommunications company said in a statement.

You can now head to the company’s website to reserve one of the devices.

Does this new handheld gaming device pique your interest? Or do you think the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck have nothing to worry about?

We are very interested to see how this new gaming device holds up to the competition.

Photo: Razer Edge

The post HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

16-Bit Gamers Rejoice! Analogue Is Making One Final Batch of Its SNES and Genesis Consoles

Although Analogue has been making retro console clones for 11 years now, its portable Pocket garnered the company thousands of new fans now desperate to get their hands on its older hardware which is often hard to come by. But an announcement made by the company over the weekend should have 16-bit gaming enthusiasts screaming at Analogue to just shut up and take their money.
Ars Technica

$399 Razer Edge tries to make Android gaming tablets happen

After trying for years with gaming phones, the next big product category hardware manufacturers are trying to make happen is apparently "Android gaming tablets." You basically throw a Nintendo Switch into a photocopier, load Android on it, and hope users will be content picking through Android games and the growing (shrinking?) collection of cloud gaming services out there. Logitech kicked things off with the G Cloud Gaming Handheld last month, and now Razer is throwing its hat into the ring with a new Razer Edge handheld. This was teased last month and got a full unveiling over the weekend, and there are actually some interesting specs to go over.
ZDNet

HyperX's $50 Cloud Stinger 2 is the perfect entry into gaming headsets

After working hours, I turn to gaming to relax, and having a solid headset is an essential component of the experience. Gaming headsets can be pricey, but the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 -- the latest release from the company -- is considerably cheaper than the competition while offering specs that don't necessarily scream "compromise".
HipHopWired

HHW Gaming: Going Pro Will Cost You, Sony’s PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Will Cost $199.99

At Gamescon, PS5 owners saw Sony’s new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller. Now we know if you want to go pro, it will set you back some coins. Sony has never offered PlayStation players a pro controller. Third-party companies like Scuf were your only option to get a “Pro” DualSense Controller until now. In a blog […] The post HHW Gaming: Going Pro Will Cost You, Sony’s PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Will Cost $199.99 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GamesRadar

Samsung S95B review: "A high-spec TV with class-leading gaming credentials"

This is OLED, but not as we know it: the Samsung S95B uses a QD-OLED panel, newly developed by Samsung Display that marries OLED’s traditional benefit of inky blacks with the expanded colour volume offered by Quantum Dot technology. What results is a brighter, more vibrant OLED display. The technology is a direct competitor to LG’s OLED.EX initiative (as used by LG, Panasonic, and Philips); and it’s also...
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Game Announced

A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
GAMINGbible

Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders

Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
Engadget

Motorola shows off its concept rollable smartphone

We've seen rollable device concepts from companies like Oppo and TCL, and LG was even working on a commercial rollable smartphone until it quit making mobile devices last year. Now, Lenovo is showing off a laptop with a rollout display, while its mobile division Motorola has a roll-out smartphone — and they look like some of the more practical efforts yet.
GAMINGbible

Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5

Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
yankodesign.com

Turtle Beach Atom Controller’s ingenious split two-piece design takes mobile gaming on Android to new level

There is a reason why Backbone controller rides at the pinnacle of the mobile gaming industry. It is not just the ability to turn a phone into a PlayStation portable to play compatible titles. That’s because the gaming controller snaps to any Android phone or an iPhone with equal dexterity. This is one trick that most such controllers, made to turn a phone into a portable gaming mega-device imbibe.
Billboard

Pixel 7: Where to Buy the ‘Most Powerful Google Phone Yet’

There’s a new kid on the block. Google Pixel 7, the latest phone from the Google Pixel lineup, was introduced during the Made by Google event earlier this month and released on Oct. 13. Pixel 7 is larger and faster than its predecessor. As the “most powerful Google phone yet,” Pixel 7 retails for $599 ($899 for Pixel 7 Pro) and features Google Tensor G2, an enhanced processor, custom-built with Google AI. The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch QHD display screen, a pro-triple rear camera system and a refined design encased in a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame (available in...
Android Headlines

Samsung Has Begun Work On Its First-Gen Smart Ring

Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring that will serve as a health and fitness tracker. According to the Korean media, the product doesn’t yet have a name but the company has begun its development. It has reached out to multiple suppliers for sourcing parts and modules for the product.
SPY

Wireless Soundbars Raise Your TV’s Audio Game Without the Mess

If you’ve been interested in upgrading your TV sound but don’t want to invest in a full surround-sound system, a soundbar is a great alternative. Traditionally, most soundbars are connected to our TVs with digital optical and HDMI connections in order to send sound from our favorite movies and TV shows directly to our ears. And while this is still the tried and true way for wiring your soundbar up for TV audio, it’s also cool to have some wireless capabilities. But consider a wireless soundbar. Typically, a wireless soundbar connects not just to your TV (with an optical or HDMI...
mactrast.com

Mactrast Deals: Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) – Delivers 12 Hours of Fast CPU, Huge 128GB Memory, & Wi-Fi Connectivity – Just $389.99!. This refurbished Apple MacBook Air gives you superb tech features for a more affordable price. It features a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor that gives your Mac a faster performance. It has a huge 128GB flash storage, large enough to keep your important files. Browse on a 13.3″ widescreen display with a 1440×900 native resolution. You can also work on urgent tasks or stream anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity. Get this sleek and functional laptop without paying as much as buying new.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy