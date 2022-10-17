TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, Lucas County and Lucas Metropolitan Housing is launching a new campaign to recruit more landlords. LMH says this is the first campaign in its 89-year history and is being launched as an effort to help solve Toledo’s affordable housing crisis. The campaign’s goal is to support LMH’s current Housing Choice Voucher Program landlords as well as to spur more participation by Lucas County landlords in the HVC Program.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO