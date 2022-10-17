Read full article on original website
Related
What's on my ballot? | 2022 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan election guide
TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - is fast approaching, and WTOL 11 is giving you a county-by-county breakdown of what you can expect to see on your ballot. In Ohio, there are key races for governor and U.S. Senate. A gubernatorial race is also taking center stage in Michigan.
13abc.com
Toledo, Lucas County launch new campaign to recruit more landlords
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, Lucas County and Lucas Metropolitan Housing is launching a new campaign to recruit more landlords. LMH says this is the first campaign in its 89-year history and is being launched as an effort to help solve Toledo’s affordable housing crisis. The campaign’s goal is to support LMH’s current Housing Choice Voucher Program landlords as well as to spur more participation by Lucas County landlords in the HVC Program.
'We can't do this without you': Toledo campaign to recruit landlords, provide affordable housing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to LMH that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. In the face of an "unprecedented affordable housing crisis," the city of Toledo, Lucas County, and Lucas Metropolitan Housing (LMH) created a campaign to recruit landlords and provide more affordable housing in the Toledo Metropolitan Area.
OSHP says we are at start of peak season for deer-related crashes
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to keep in mind that it is fall breeding season for deer. That also means it's peak season for deer-related crashes. Deer are extremely hard to locate when you're driving at dawn or dusk. So far this...
City council to vote on partnership for Toledo police chief search on Oct. 25
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council on Monday discussed a proposal to search for a new police chief for the Toledo Police Department in partnership with California-based executive search company Ralph Andersen & Associates. Council is expected to vote on the measure at its Oct. 25 meeting. According to...
13abc.com
Toledo looking to spend $50,000 to find new police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is looking to spend $50,000 to find a new police chief. A late addition to Tuesday’s council agenda said the city is looking to contract Ralph Anderson & Associates to help identify, evaluate, and screen applicants for Toledo’s next police chief. The city said the process needs to happen as expeditiously as possible because the position is vital to Toledo. If passed, the agreement can’t last longer than one year.
13abc.com
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Public Service Director, Paul Rasmusson, is resigning. Rasmusson, who has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Oct. 13. “After significant reflection, I have decided to resign from my...
Ohio leaders speak on congressional districts coming into general elections
TOLEDO, Ohio — The legislative district maps the Ohio Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in July are the same ones Ohio voters are voting in as they did in the May and August primaries. Ohio Republican legislators appealed the decision Friday, and the maps are now going to the U.S....
'They're always union brothers': T-shirts sold to benefit families of Ben, Max Morrissey
TOLEDO, Ohio — From creating a fund, to selling raffle tickets to now selling t-shirts and stickers, the United Steelworkers Local 1-346 has been working to make sure that the families of Ben and Max Morrissey are taken care of. The union hall has sold over 500 shirts since...
Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia
TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
toledo.com
It’s Your Turn, Toledo! Imagination Station Will Attempt to Break a World Record!
The world is full of people who accomplish amazing and astonishing things. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Imagination Station (and YOU!) will become part of that record-breaking list!. But, they aren’t just going to attempt to break a record, they’re going to shatter it! They can’t do it alone! They...
13abc.com
Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying they don’t feel safe in their own homes. A shooting on Upton Avenue, on Saturday, killed 30-year-old Travis Glenn when bullets came through the walls of his home. ”We heard...
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Hannah’s Soft Serve
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Every day is a great day for ice cream. That’s why at Hannah’s Soft Serve on Reynolds between Hill and Dorr, they’re staying open year-round. “This was an old Taco Bell,” says the owner of Hannah’s Soft Serve, Amy Buck. She’s also Hannah’s mom. “This is a perfect location, too, because we have a drive-thru. These garage doors, they close, and in the wintertime, we’re going to have heat in here.”
WTOL-TV
$2.5M restoration project on the horizon for Ohio Theatre, reviving fond memories for north Toledoans
The historic Ohio Theatre on Lagrange Street will soon undergo $2.5 million in renovations. North Toledoans recall growing up with the community staple.
Family of Melvin Thomas Jr. carries on local basketball legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — As of Wednesday, Toledo has seen 49 homicides in 2022. In 25 of those, no suspect has been named. Each of those 49 victims had a life that was cut short, bringing an abrupt and violent end to their story. In the case of 27-year-old Melvin...
13abc.com
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
13abc.com
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash forced U.S. Route 24 in Maumee to close for several hours Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The post...
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 1