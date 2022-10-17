Read full article on original website
Debbie Collier live updates — Mystery deepens as cops reveal chilling clue — suspect yet to be named in brutal murder
POLICE who are investigating the death of missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier have released a chilling clue as they hunt for a murder suspect. Officials revealed a traffic camera photo of Collier's vehicle as it was driving just a few miles north of where her body was found. Less than...
The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’
Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
Paris Police Find Bound 12-Year-Old Dead in a Storage Container
Police in Paris suspect a botched kidnapping attempt led to the fatal throat slashing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found stuffed into a plastic crate late Friday night. The middle school student, named only Lola in French newspapers, was last seen after class on Friday in the 19th arrondissement, known for its leafy parks and residential apartment blocks. Lola’s parents raised the alarm first with the head of the kindergarten school next door, where the girl sometimes stopped to play with the youngsters, and later with police. Cops searched surveillance camera footage to determine that Lola had, in...
Man-Eating Tiger Shot Dead After Killing At Least Nine People in Rampage
Tiger expert Kota Ullas Karanth told Newsweek that if man-eating tigers are allowed to live, they will continue to kill people, hindering wider conservation efforts.
FBI Still Looking for Information About 1996 Murdered Couple
When they were murdered, Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans were on a hiking trip in Shenandoah National Park. Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans (Image courtesy of the FBI) On May 19th, 1996, twenty-four year old Julianne “Julie” Williams and twenty-six year old Laura “Lollie” Winans were a young couple passionate about the outdoors, embarking on their latest hike together in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Julie and Lollie were both experienced hikers and skilled outdoor guides, having been on dozens of similar hikes. They had even led victims of sexual assault on hiking and camping trips as a therapeutic experience.
This 'CSI: Miami' actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for waging a 12-year campaign of violent threats against former "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. He sent dozen of letters signed by "Freddie Kreuger," threatening to rape and kill LaRue and forcing her family to flee their home before the FBI finally caught him.
After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?
By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
Idaho8.com
Body of 12-year-old girl found in plastic box in a case that has shocked France
“She’s wearing white jeans,” the girl’s mother posted on Facebook, “a white hoodie and her grey backpack.” “Help us to find her,” she pleaded. Beneath Delphine Daviet’s message, two pictures completed the post. In one, a young girl, 12-year-old Lola, smiles at the camera, in the other, a pixelated snapshot from security camera footage shows a woman in a doorway.
Trump promised the Durham investigation would prove a vendetta. It's largely fallen short.
While a divisive politics have stalked John Durham's tenure, legal analysts said results may highlight the resiliency of the criminal justice system
