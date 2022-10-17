Read full article on original website
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
Colin Cowherd: “Chase Claypool is a big, strong, healthy wide receiver. He’s a young volume receiver. You’re going to get 60-70 catches a year from Chase Claypool. He’s with the Steelers but the Steelers drafted George Pickens out of Georgia, he’s amazing. They’ve also got Diontae Johnson, he’s a really good receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers have needs right now but they don’t need another receiver. They can probably shape up that offensive line a little, get another pass rusher, draft picks— whatever they gotta do. There’s a story out there that the Packers want Chase Claypool and this makes so much sense for Green Bay. When Green Bay signed Aaron Rodgers to that $50 million-a-year deal they entered the ‘let’s keep Aaron Rodgers happy’ business. Aaron has 100% leverage over the franchise, he can walk away at any point of this contract, and can stick the organization and the fans with a huge tax bill. Your new business reality is ‘keep Aaron happy.’ You created it, you signed it, stop tip-toeing around the pool and DIVE IN. Aaron Rodgers can drive me nuts, but he’s great— MAKE HIM HAPPY, GET CHASE CLAYPOOL. We told you before the season that Randall Cobb would get hurt, Sammy Watkins would never finish the season, and to not buy into the preseason hype of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watkins. Aaron is not going to rely on these guys in big games, they’re kids. You’ve got Aaron Rodgers, go get Chase Claypool, it makes so much sense. You refuse to draft a receiver in the first round so go get a first-round talent. That’s a trade deadline changer and changes a team’s fortune. 6’4”, 230, runs pretty well, volume receiver, mostly healthy. The old guys can’t stay healthy, he can, the young guys don’t understand the game yet, he does, and he’s a number-one talent, Allen Lazard isn’t. He literally checks the three boxes. You get the experience, you get the star power, and you get the health. GO GET HIM. Whatever it takes, who cares about draft picks? Aaron owns the franchise and he could walk out tomorrow and give you a big tax bill. Get it and don’t care about your draft picks.” (Full Segment Above)
There has been no long, suspenseful buildup to Aaron Rodgers’ Halloween plans this year, but Pat McAfee did scare up a brief mention of it on his show on Tuesday. During Rodgers’ weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the host asked him if he was planning for Halloween already.
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers'...
This is the last season the Fond du Lac Cardinals will be playing at Fruth Field. The district is building a new stadium on campus with a turf field, which will open in August.
