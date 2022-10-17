ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’

“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More

The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 5.07 - Take This Job And Shove It Twice - Press Release

“Take This Job and Shove It Twice” – Darlene receives a promotion at her company, but she quickly learns the fancy title is not all it’s cracked up to be. Meanwhile, when Louise loses her job at Casita Bonita, an opportunity arises to work with Jackie at the Lunch Box on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Law and Order - Episode 22.06 - Vicious Cycle - Press Release

11/03/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense's witness list. TV-14.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Distractify

'FBI: Most Wanted' Guest Star Dalya Knapp Looks Very Familiar to CBS Viewers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3. The Oct. 18, 2022 episode of FBI: Most Wanted features a memorable performance from young actor Dalya Knapp as Ollie Wallace. When Special Agent Hana Gibson (played by Keisha Castle-Hughes) runs into Ollie at a rest stop, she decides to help Ollie out of trouble — and ends up in trouble herself! "Chains" follows the team's effort to find Hana and Ollie before it's too late.
Cheryl E Preston

Sonny and Ava are hoodwinked by Dex on General Hospital

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) are slipping in their skills of discernment lately on General Hospital. Both have been bamboozled by Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) who is really working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). On Thursday Michael tried to cut Dex loose because he realized how dangerous Sonny is but Heller refused. He is more determined than ever to take down Sonny after being tortured.
E! News

Jesse Williams Is Officially Returning to Grey's Anatomy as a Guest Star and Director

Watch: Jesse Williams Teases Jackson Cameo in Grey's Anatomy Season 19. Jesse Williams is returning to Grey's Anatomy—in more ways than one. The 41-year-old actor, who left the medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons, will return as Dr. Jackson Avery in a guest starring role on the Nov. 3 episode, E! News has confirmed. Not only that, he's getting back behind the camera, too.
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 5.07 - Maybe Tomorrow - Press Release

11/01/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam staff grapple with the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. Wilder counsels a woman whose pregnancy puts her life in danger. At Brantley’s urging, Max endeavors to find a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients. Bloom reveals monumental news to Reynolds.
TVLine

TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Eyes First Uptick, Winchesters Slips in Week 2

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience. ABC | Bachelor in Paradise drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Leading out of that, The Rookie: Feds (1.95 mil/0.3) is looking at its first uptick after three straight weeks of slippage. THE CW | The Winchesters (481K/0.1) curiously (?) lost 38 percent of its premiere audience, while Professionals (253K/0.0) was down 26 percent in viewers and lost a tenth in the demo. NBC | The Voice (5.9 mil/0.6, read...
spoilertv.com

Station 19 - Episode 6.05 - Pick Up The Pieces - Press Release

Station 19: Pick Up The Pieces (11/3) “Pick Up The Pieces” – The Station 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Carina plans a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya; Travis gets caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics, and Jack turns up at clinic day only to be confronted with new details about his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

La Brea - Episode 2.06 - Lazarus - Press Release

11/01/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader. Eve, Levi, Sam and Izzy are forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt. In 1988, Josh and Riley enjoy some fun before a startling turn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy