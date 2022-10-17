Read full article on original website
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
CBS Orders Full Season Pickups For This Year’s Top Three New Series: “Fire Country,” “East New York” And “So Help Me Todd”
CBS has given full season orders to this year’s three most-watched new series on any network: FIRE COUNTRY, EAST NEW YORK – which is also the #1 new show among African-American viewers – and SO HELP ME TODD. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,”...
The Conners - Episode 5.07 - Take This Job And Shove It Twice - Press Release
“Take This Job and Shove It Twice” – Darlene receives a promotion at her company, but she quickly learns the fancy title is not all it’s cracked up to be. Meanwhile, when Louise loses her job at Casita Bonita, an opportunity arises to work with Jackie at the Lunch Box on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Law and Order - Episode 22.06 - Vicious Cycle - Press Release
11/03/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense's witness list. TV-14.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
'FBI: Most Wanted' Guest Star Dalya Knapp Looks Very Familiar to CBS Viewers
Warning: This article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3. The Oct. 18, 2022 episode of FBI: Most Wanted features a memorable performance from young actor Dalya Knapp as Ollie Wallace. When Special Agent Hana Gibson (played by Keisha Castle-Hughes) runs into Ollie at a rest stop, she decides to help Ollie out of trouble — and ends up in trouble herself! "Chains" follows the team's effort to find Hana and Ollie before it's too late.
‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13
We’re just a couple of short weeks away from the premiere of season 13 of… The post ‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13 appeared first on Outsider.
Sonny and Ava are hoodwinked by Dex on General Hospital
Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) are slipping in their skills of discernment lately on General Hospital. Both have been bamboozled by Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) who is really working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). On Thursday Michael tried to cut Dex loose because he realized how dangerous Sonny is but Heller refused. He is more determined than ever to take down Sonny after being tortured.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Up Rollins’ Goodbye in Second Episode
Before we get to the full Law & Order: SVU recap for “The One You… The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Up Rollins’ Goodbye in Second Episode appeared first on Outsider.
Jesse Williams Is Officially Returning to Grey's Anatomy as a Guest Star and Director
Watch: Jesse Williams Teases Jackson Cameo in Grey's Anatomy Season 19. Jesse Williams is returning to Grey's Anatomy—in more ways than one. The 41-year-old actor, who left the medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons, will return as Dr. Jackson Avery in a guest starring role on the Nov. 3 episode, E! News has confirmed. Not only that, he's getting back behind the camera, too.
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.07 - Maybe Tomorrow - Press Release
11/01/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam staff grapple with the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. Wilder counsels a woman whose pregnancy puts her life in danger. At Brantley’s urging, Max endeavors to find a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients. Bloom reveals monumental news to Reynolds.
‘NCIS’: Could Upcoming Crossover Get to the Bottom of Hetty’s Disappearance?
Wilmer Valderrama shared a snap from filming of the upcoming giant NCIS crossover involving the casts of all three shows. And the photo immediately triggered buzz as to whether the crossover will all be a giant rescue to bring Hetty (Linda Hunt) back home from Syria. Valderrama, who plays Torres on NCIS, captioned the picture:
TV Fanatic
Fanatic Feed: Tony Danza Joins And Just Like That, Welcome to Chippendales Trailer, & More
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, October 18, 2022. And Just Like That... is following through on one of its season finale's most pivotal lines. Deadline reported Tuesday that Tony Danza had joined the cast of the Sex and the City revival's second season.
TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Eyes First Uptick, Winchesters Slips in Week 2
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience. ABC | Bachelor in Paradise drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Leading out of that, The Rookie: Feds (1.95 mil/0.3) is looking at its first uptick after three straight weeks of slippage. THE CW | The Winchesters (481K/0.1) curiously (?) lost 38 percent of its premiere audience, while Professionals (253K/0.0) was down 26 percent in viewers and lost a tenth in the demo. NBC | The Voice (5.9 mil/0.6, read...
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.09 - Trusted Sources - Press Release
Episode 309: “Trusted Sources” (Available to stream on 10/20/22) A visiting reporter on the Cerritos puts Captain Freeman on edge.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.06 - Watch Your 6 (100th Episode) - Press Release
EPISODE 6: WATCH YOUR 6 (Available to stream Sunday, October 23rd) Back home from Syria, Bravo unexpectedly finds themselves on a deeply personal mission.
Station 19 - Episode 6.05 - Pick Up The Pieces - Press Release
Station 19: Pick Up The Pieces (11/3) “Pick Up The Pieces” – The Station 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Carina plans a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya; Travis gets caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics, and Jack turns up at clinic day only to be confronted with new details about his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
La Brea - Episode 2.06 - Lazarus - Press Release
11/01/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader. Eve, Levi, Sam and Izzy are forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt. In 1988, Josh and Riley enjoy some fun before a startling turn.
