WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers talks about Wisconsin gun violence on national TV
MADISON , Wis. (WBAY) -The shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay Monday night was just the latest incident of gun violence here in Wisconsin. That issue has also been a big one in political campaigns, dominating much of the debate among candidates in both the governor and U.S. Senate races.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns
Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
CBS 58
Tim Michels signals support for dismantling MPS, won't arrest doctors who perform abortions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Republican candidate running against Democratic Governor Tony Evers signaled support for dismantling Milwaukee Public Schools as a potential part of his education plan. During an appearance at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee, Tim Michels called MPS "broken," referencing lagging test scores and floated support for...
spectrumnews1.com
Political insiders weigh in: Could Wisconsin Republicans gain a supermajority this fall?
MADISON, Wis. — The statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate have received a lot of attention, unsurprisingly. However, the local races for state Assembly and Senate could lead to bigger changes come January. Down-ballot races matter more than some might realize. Regardless of what happens in the race...
Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions. But last month Michels had changed course and said he would sign a bill granting exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He repeated that position Tuesday during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, but went a step further. “I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said. “I’m a reasonable guy.”
captimes.com
Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin's tight race for U.S. Senate is bringing in big bucks
MADISON, Wis. — A tight race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin has brought in more donations for the candidates than the typical election cycle. The latest quarterly reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has outraised incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson by about $8 million. However, Johnson has spent far less and has more money in the bank.
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
whby.com
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Offers His Vision For Wisconsin
With election day just over 3 weeks away, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes joined Outside the Box with Ben Cominos earlier today to answer some questions about his what his vision for Wisconsin looks like. The conversation covered several topics, the first of which was bail reform. The Lt. Gov. believes...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country
With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
WSAW
Wisconsin online & mail voter registration window ends Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People planning to vote in November but have not registered yet only have a few hours left to do so. At the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the window for both online and mail-in registration closes. While prospective voters will have until midnight...
In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate's Jan. 6 tie
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the "Stop the Steal" rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy's darkest days.Now Van Orden, a Donald Trump-endorsed retired Navy SEAL who says he took no part in the riot and did not set foot on the Capitol grounds, appears poised to win the U.S. House seat held since 1997 by retiring Democratic Rep....
captimes.com
Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
captimes.com
State Debate: Kenosha and Racine papers join in State Journal's endorsement of Mandela Barnes
Both the Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times, fellow Lee newspapers with the Wisconsin State Journal, reprint the State Journal's endorsement of Mandela Barnes over incumbent Ron Johnson for the U.S. Senate. The editorial insists that Barnes is so much better for Wisconsin. Columnist Bill Kaplan writes that promising...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
wortfm.org
Invest in creativity to enrich Wisconsin
With the goal of “bringing people together through creative experiences and activating and strengthening Wisconsin’s creative economy, workforce and communities”, Create Wisconsin‘s Executive Director, Anne Katz, talks about the history of the organization and some of their projects to encourage investments in creativity in order to reap the rewards.
wpr.org
Wisconsin tax burden falls to lowest level in decades
Wisconsin's tax burden hit its lowest level in two decades in 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report looked at new federal data, showing Wisconsin's state and local tax collections rose just 1.7 percent in 2020 — the smallest increase since 2015.
wortfm.org
12 elements for clean water in Wisconsin: River Alliance of WI
The River Alliance of Wisconsin wants to empower all Wisconsin residents to protect and restore Wisconsin’s clean water and waterways. Battling mining, farm runoff, and more, Director Allison Werner’s Core Team has identified 12 elements needed to assure clean Wisconsin waters. The group also provides resources with an interactive river paddling map, a watershed map, and coordinating volunteer groups.
Wisconsin Grocery Chain Goes Viral for Their Gigantic Frozen Pizza Section
While the rest of the world sits in awe of this 1-minute viral video, my Wisconsin-native heart is full, because this is completely normal to me. It doesn't matter where you travel to in the United States, if a frozen pizza is what you most want, you won't find a selection like what you're about to see in this video. Outside of Wisconsin ( and a fair amount of northern Illinois), it's just not the same.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin still has no plans to spend record surplus
What would you do if you had billions in your bank account? For the state of Wisconsin, the answer is nothing. The state’s coffers are more full than ever before. The state surplus is now estimated at $4.3 billion, a record amount. That’s $1.5 billion more than projected just nine months ago. The savings are swelling because of decreased state spending and higher tax collections. So you could argue we have been overtaxed. The money actually belongs to us. But our lawmakers are in no hurry to give it back, or do anything with it. This money could be used to provide rebates to taxpayers, like they have already done in Minnesota. In fact, 17 states with swollen bank accounts thanks in part to federal pandemic relief money, have returned money to taxpayers in some form. But Wisconsin lawmakers haven’t even met to discuss what to do with it. That is because our elected members of the State Legislature are in the middle of their ten-month break, with no plans to return to Madison. When the Governor called them back to discuss his proposal to provide a state income tax credit of an average of $221 to each eligible taxpayer, lawmakers dismissed the idea. But they don’t seem eager to come up with their own plan. If our lawmakers in Wisconsin really want to help battle inflation, they would get to work and stop sitting on this big pile of money and give some of it back.
