Invest in creativity to enrich Wisconsin
With the goal of “bringing people together through creative experiences and activating and strengthening Wisconsin’s creative economy, workforce and communities”, Create Wisconsin‘s Executive Director, Anne Katz, talks about the history of the organization and some of their projects to encourage investments in creativity in order to reap the rewards.
No Time to Fail: a film about election workers
During the 2020 elections, the way people voted changed dramatically. 69% of voters cast their ballot in a non-traditional way (early voting, absentee voting, mail-in ballots, etc.). Film makers Sara Archambault and Margo Guernsey decided that they needed to document this historic election. Their documentary No Time to Fail follows...
