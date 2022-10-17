ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

Short-term cold shelter opens for homeless near Ladd-Peebles stadium

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With Tuesday's freeze warning, folks in Mobile are coming together to provide an emergency shelter for the homeless. "Just being able to provide an emergency shelter when it’s freezing or when it’s really hot for people that are out on the street that have nowhere to go," said Dale Pfeiffer, Co-founder of Driftwood Housing.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Baykeeper reveals test results for PFAS in Mobile Bay Watershed

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the effects of PFAS become better understood, Mobile Baykeeper is investigating their prevalence in the Mobile Bay Watershed and considering methods to defend our waterways from this pollution. In our efforts to better understand the issue, we collected samples for PFAS compounds in the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Former Prichard firefighter wants community to know the challenges department faces

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Ellyn Jo Belin has a passion for helping others but fears the Prichard community she once served as a first responder isn't getting the fire protection and medical assistance it needs at times because the fire department is critically understaffed. She says extremely low pay and staffing levels plus high stress have driven her to look for a better opportunity.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'

Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Save the date for the 2022 Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast Gala

The 7th Annual Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at The Locale located at 4128 Government Blvd. Mobile, AL 36693. By hosting its annual Gala, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast continues to assist local cancer patients with. immediate needs such as co-pays, mortgages, rent, utilities, groceries,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Bay Minette man struck and killed while crossing street

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, a man was struck and killed Saturday while crossing the street. Officers on patrol that night discovered an 83-year-old man, since identified as William Thomas Wright, lying in the parking lot of a Circle K Gas Station on D'Olive Avenue.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

Irvington meth dealer sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An Irvington man was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents and evidence presented at a May 2022 jury trial, Vincent Vo Tran, 26, was arrested in May...
IRVINGTON, AL
WPMI

Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Freeze Warning is in effect for N Mobile and N Baldwin including our inland counties until 8AM Thursday. A Frost Advisory is in place for areas along I-10 until 8AM Thursday. A warming trend gets underway Thursday afternoon as temperatures slowly rise into the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
HURLEY, MS
WPMI

City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival Oct. 29

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29,...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy