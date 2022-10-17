Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
First look: "Beyond Monet," which opens Oct. 20 at the Wisconsin Center
More than 4 trillion pixels. More than 50,000 square feet. More than 1 million cubic feet of space. Thousands of water lilies. That’s right, after months of anticipation, “Beyond Monet” arrives at the Wisconsin Center this week, opening Thursday, Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now at...
On Milwaukee
Deliciously spooky dining options for Halloween
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. You’ve got lots of choices for what to do over...
On Milwaukee
Lewis re-envisions antique shops with new Bay View space
Eric Lewis is enamored with vintage, Mid-Century items – so much so that his home, garage and place of business are filled with them. Lewis is the co-owner of BC Modern, an antique shop focusing on the 1950s-70s, at 3116 S. Chase St. in Bay View. Last December, he and his wife, Veronica Rodriguez-Lewis, purchased the 1968-built building that formerly housed The Gluten-Free Trading Company and a bank before that.
On Milwaukee
Italian meets Argentine cuisine at Gato / Nero pop-up at Voyager on Oct. 30
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Voyager, 422 E. Lincoln Ave., will host its very first...
Grand Avenue Club unveils surprise makeover of its downtown space
After months of anticipation, Grand Avenue Club is ready to show off its completely transformed space.
milwaukeemag.com
‘Beyond Monet’ Kicks Off This Week
After the smashing success of 2021’s “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit, a new immersive projection sensation is back at the Wisconsin Center – this time showcasing the illustrious career of French impressionist Claude Monet (Oct. 20-Jan. 8, 2023). “Beyond Monet” is not your standard museum show –...
On Milwaukee
Lowlands continues fall saison beer series with 1840 Brewing
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Lowlands Group continues its series of autumn saison brews with...
milwaukeerecord.com
Nessun Dorma will celebrate 20 years of greatness on October 23
In a time of all things new and flashy, it’s easy to overlook the classics. Take Nessun Dorma, for example. The Riverwest restaurant has been quietly holding down its location at 2778 N. Weil St. since 2002, serving up some of the best food in the city (shout-out to the forever-awesome Chicken Caesar panini), and boasting a classy and well-appointed bar. Like we said in a 2019 Mandatory Milwaukee piece, Nessun Dorma is one of those places that inspires you to say, “Why don’t I come here all the time?” every time you visit.
On Milwaukee
Gathering Place Brewing will open Tosa taproom next week
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Riverwest's Gathering Place Brewing Company will open its Tosa taproom...
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
mkewithkids.com
Giannis and Mariah Host Diaper Drive with Milwaukee Diaper Mission (2022)
The Milwaukee Diaper Mission announced this week that they are once again partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger for The BIG Give Back, a diaper and fund drive that will help power Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be working to reach their highest fundraising goal...
On Milwaukee
Moran's Pub brings World Cup celebration to Oak Creek
Football bringing you down these days? Well, thankfully futbol is just around the corner with the 2022 World Cup lacing up in just over a month. Considering the unconventional winter timing of the global soccer extravaganza, several local sports bars and soccer hangouts are already getting their plans together – including Moran's Pub, which today revealed it's going above and beyond with a special World Cup watch party on Friday, Nov. 25 at Oak Creek's Drexel Town Square.
On Milwaukee
New MOWA show exhibits Colt mural for the first time in nearly 50 years
A 22.5x8.5-foot mural painted for Marquette University by a UW-Milwaukee art professor is among the works included in a new show at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. “Magic Wilderness: Dreamscapes of the Forest” includes pieces by 16 artists that turned their eyes toward the wilderness of Wisconsin. It will kick off with an opening reception with the artists on Saturday, Oc. 22 from 2 until 4 p.m. and then continues through Jan. 15.
On Milwaukee
Black Nativity returns for one weekend of joy
Black Arts MKE’s "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes returns for its seventh year for one weekend only, Dec. 8-11. The show will take place at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall inside the Marcus Center. Set in Milwaukee rather than Bethlehem, this hopeful re-telling of Hughes’ original 1961 play...
On Milwaukee
Kick it at The Rock Snowpark's first-ever Winter Kicker
This article is in partnership with The Rock Snowpark. Winter is coming. At The Rock Snowpark, however, that's cause not for hibernation but for celebration as the snowy hot spot will welcome winter in with its first-ever Winter Kicker seasonal movie screening spectacular on Saturday, Nov. 5. "Here at the...
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
shepherdexpress.com
Deeply Engaging, Historical Milwaukee Drama
Local playwright Chris Holoyda explores a fascinating story out of Milwaukee’s past this month as Emerald Condor presents Ralph Kerwineo and the Refining Influence of Skirts. Actor Jesse Kaplan engages a deep emotional sophistication in the title role of a man who was born a woman in 1876. Jaleesa Joy is engagingly conflicted as Mamie--a close friend of the woman who was to become Kerwineo. Mamie and Ralph move to Milwaukee to start a new life, but various stresses eventually lead Ralph to stand trial for the “disorderly conduct,” of dressing and acting as a man while holding a man’s job as a clerk for the Cutler-Hammer. Holoyda delivers the story of Kerwineo with a lean cast that renders a satisfyingly well-rounded historical drama.
Proposal would reshape face of downtown Milwaukee, renderings show
Imagine if the Interstate 794 bridges no longer existed in Milwaukee. How would we utilize that space to benefit everyone who enjoys the city?
On Milwaukee
Do you feel more neighborly this year? Well, you are!
Do you feel more neighborly today than you did a year ago?. Well, according to the Neighbor Blog at neighbor.com, you are. Congratulations! Well done, Milwaukee. In its new ranking, released last week, Neighbor named Milwaukee the seventh Most Neighborly City in America. That’s up from 10th place last year.
