Truss resignation in the U.K. should have Republicans’ attention
When George Canning’s tenure as British prime minister ended after just 119 days in the early 19th century, he had a good excuse: Canning died while in office. Liz Truss will break Canning’s record with ease — and earn an ignominious place in history in the process.
Governor looks ahead to a 'post-Trump Republican Party'
Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is set to host the America Leads Summit, which brings together thought leaders and policy makers to help problem solve and create solutions. Gov. Hutchinson joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 19, 2022.
Speaker Pelosi: ‘Our democracy is at stake’ in the 2022 midterms
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging exclusive interview three weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. Speaker Pelosi tells Mitchell, “Our democracy is at stake when you define democracy as integrity of the vote.” Republicans “want to suppress the vote - they’ve been doing that for a long time,” she explains. “They're even proposing that after an election if they don't like the results, they will change the rules that would have governed that election retroactively. So you have to recognize that they are undermining our democracy.”Oct. 18, 2022.
Weissmann: ‘The prosecutors definitely have Donald Trump as a target’
Chris Hayes is joined by Andrew Weissmann to discuss Judge Carter’s opinion on Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, as well as what it could mean for Trump now that Kash Patel was brought before a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago document probe.Oct. 21, 2022.
Shapiro: Mastriano 'unfit to serve' due to 'hateful rhetoric'
Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “dangerous and hateful rhetoric” coming from his Trump-backed Republican opponent Doug Mastriano.Oct. 20, 2022.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate
Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail
Republican senate candidates running on is safety and crime putting heat on criminal justice reform. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, its atrocious conditions, overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. Democrats had vowed to close it but now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking that back. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, leader of the “Campaign Zero” joins Melber.Oct. 20, 2022.
Trump Doubles Down On Undermining Own Defense In E. Jean Carroll Case
Trump argued he was protected as president to verbally attack a journalist who accused him of rape. Now he's repeating the attacks as a private citizen.
Record breaking early voter turnout could be wake up call for Republicans
Georgia is experiencing record breaking voter turnout on the first days of early voting. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur explains what this could mean for Republicans. Oct. 18, 2022.
Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments
Explosive new footage shows lawmakers scrambling to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6. Nancy Pelosi telling MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that “Trump instigated an insurrection” and that “democracy is at stake.” This comes as a Trump subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee is expected soon. NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the subpoena and the prospect of a criminal referral by the Committee.Oct. 19, 2022.
Trump braces for Jan. 6th cmte. subpoena
As former President Trump awaits a subpoena from the Jan. 6th committee, we learn one of his closest allies in Congress must testify in the Georgia election probe. Meantime, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is expected to be sentenced Friday.Oct. 21, 2022.
New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking
In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
Expecting to win a majority, GOP leaders eye new gun policies
During his presidency, Donald Trump tended to make a spectacle whenever he signed new measures, but just one month after taking office, the Republican did the opposite, quietly putting his signature on a measure that much of the country hadn’t heard about. With the support of the congressional GOP...
Social media depressing you before the midterms? Log off
The word of the day is cacophony — or sound that’s harsh to the ear. That’s the first thing that comes to mind when I log on to social media. I know what I’m about to say sounds counterintuitive coming from someone who makes online content for a living — but I strongly encourage spending a little less time on social media ahead of the midterms.
Georgia tries to Trump-proof Election Day with new alert system
On Monday, election officials in Georgia, arguably the epicenter of Donald Trump’s lawless quest to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, unveiled a system intended to protect poll workers in the upcoming midterms. The announcement aligned with the start of early voting in Georgia, a state with...
How this veteran journalist refused to back down when Trump told her to 'sit down'
April Ryan, Washington, D.C., Bureau chief for theGrio and CNN analyst, reached a historic milestone this year when she became the longest-serving Black female White House correspondent. But after 25 years covering five presidencies, one exchange with then-President Trump in November 2018 motivated her to change the narrative for all Black women. “[It] was one of the ugliest moments I have ever seen or felt in my life,” she told “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Tuesday.
