House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging exclusive interview three weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. Speaker Pelosi tells Mitchell, “Our democracy is at stake when you define democracy as integrity of the vote.” Republicans “want to suppress the vote - they’ve been doing that for a long time,” she explains. “They're even proposing that after an election if they don't like the results, they will change the rules that would have governed that election retroactively. So you have to recognize that they are undermining our democracy.”Oct. 18, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO