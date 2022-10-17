Read full article on original website
'FBI: Most Wanted' Guest Star Dalya Knapp Looks Very Familiar to CBS Viewers
Warning: This article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3. The Oct. 18, 2022 episode of FBI: Most Wanted features a memorable performance from young actor Dalya Knapp as Ollie Wallace. When Special Agent Hana Gibson (played by Keisha Castle-Hughes) runs into Ollie at a rest stop, she decides to help Ollie out of trouble — and ends up in trouble herself! "Chains" follows the team's effort to find Hana and Ollie before it's too late.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll on Vance’s New Relationship, ‘Fireworks’ During 3-Show Crossover & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 20 Episode 5, “Guardian.”]. Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) has been keeping a secret from the team on NCIS: He has a potential girlfriend! Unfortunately, things go sideways in the latest episode. Following a break-in at Vance’s house, Alden Parker...
Marg Helgenberger talks loss, wedding joy and Catherine Willows' 'CSI: Vegas' drama
As Catherine Willows takes the drama spotlight in a "CSI: Vegas" episode, Marg Helgenberger talks about her return and finding joy amid personal loss.
spoilertv.com
Fire Country - Episode 1.05 - Get Some, Be Safe - Press Release
Michael Trucco Guest Stars as Luke, Vince’s Brother and Cal Fire Communications Director. “Get Some, Be Safe” – A vegetation fire gets complicated for the crew when a panicked horse refuses to evacuate a burning barn. Meanwhile, Vince’s brother Luke, the Cal Fire communications director, makes a surprise visit in town, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.05 - Growth Opportunities - Press Release
The Good Doctor: Growth Opportunities (10/31) “Growth Opportunities” – Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must overcome their differences to work together to try and find a solution for Lim’s paralysis on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer breaks silence after fans slam his ‘worst possible exit’ as Jay Halstead
Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer, who’s played the character of Jay Halstead since the series began, has broken his silence after leaving the NBC show during Wednesday’s new episode. Fans have become furious after watching Jay's exit storyline play out, calling it "rushed" and the "worst possible"...
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med introduced a new character in the intense new episode, and he'll be back in a big way.
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
msn.com
Chicago Med is Losing Another Star In Season 8, And The Stage Is Already Being Set
One Chicago came back in a big way for the fall with some intense premieres, but now Chicago Med joins the likes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire in losing another key character before even hitting the halfway point of the current season. Brian Tee, who has been part of Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi going back to the beginning of the medical drama, is stepping away after eight seasons. The news comes not long after Guy Lockard left Med as Dr. Dylan Scott.
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
Is LL Cool J Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Sam Hanna Update
LL Cool J did not appear in the second episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, which has prompted some to wonder where the actor was.
Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU
Writers for Law & Order: SVU are setting up Amanda Rollins to leave the 16th… The post Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU appeared first on Outsider.
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
EW.com
How The Goldbergs honored Murray and Pops with Erica and Geoff's new baby's name
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The Goldbergs, "Uncle-ing." Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) welcomed a new member to the family on the latest episode of The Goldbergs. After revealing they were expecting a baby on the season 9 finale and jumping ahead several months with the season 10 premiere, where we found out dad Murray (Jeff Garlin) had died, the two become parents to Muriel Allison Goldberg-Schwartz, named for both Murray and Pops, Albert (played by George Segal, who died in March 2021).
tvinsider.com
‘FBI’ Will Air Sunday Episode in November
FBI is shifting nights this November as the fan-favorite CBS drama shakes up its schedule with one episode set to air on a Sunday instead of its usual Tuesday run. According to TV Line, one of Season 5’s upcoming installments, will air on Sunday, November 6 instead of its usual spot on November 8 as Election Night news coverage will disrupt the normal Tuesday schedule. Similar to FBI, the franchise’s other series FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will also be preempted for the evening of political coverage.
