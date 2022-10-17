ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Many Lincoln small businesses support minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraskans have a chance to raise the minimum wage on Nov. 8, but the ballot initiative has raised concerns about small businesses not being able to afford it. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Bob Evnen held a public hearing at the Capitol Building on Initiative...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Ballot measure could help Nebraska airports land more airlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It is uncommon for things to pass unanimously in the Nebraska Legislature, but Amendment 1 gained support from every senator last session and will now be on the ballot in November. Many hope that the constitutional amendment, coined Grow Nebraska, will aid the growth of...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Google to install fiber lines in Omaha

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Burt County attorney says fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was in self-defense

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After an investigation, the Burt County attorney and Nebraska State Patrol ruled that a fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was self-defense. The patrol released additional information on the shooting on Wednesday, nearly a month after it took place in downtown Oakland. On Sept. 27, authorities responded...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

ACLU of Nebraska mails voting rights information to county jails

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A nonprofit organization is sending voting information to jails in Nebraska. This week, the ACLU of Nebraska is sending thousands of pamphlets to help break barriers to voting for incarcerated people. “Incarceration itself, it’s a barrier to having access to cast your vote,” said Mindy...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims Oct. 17 Nebraska Missing Persons Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 17 holds a special place in the heart of Gina Bos’ family, and it now represents all missing persons in Nebraska. Twenty-two years ago, 40-year-old Gina Bos went missing near downtown Lincoln. Her family has searched for her ever since. They and other...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
PAPILLION, NE
klkntv.com

Systems remain down as CHI Health’s parent company investigates cyberattack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — CommonSpirit, CHI Health’s parent company, provided an update Monday on its persisting cyberattack. The health system continues to address and investigate impacts of the ransomware attack. It said cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement have been contacted. “Patients continue to receive the highest quality of...
klkntv.com

New study shows Black heart patients less likely to receive medical assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to a new study, black heart failure patients are less likely to get advanced therapies than white patients. The study was published Wednesday in the journal “Circulation: Heart Failure.”. It found white people were twice as likely as black people to get a...
klkntv.com

Midday Interview: Lincoln Expo returns on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is set to host the annual Lincoln Expo at Pinnacle Bank Arena this Wednesday. The event is Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Lincoln Expo is one of the region’s largest business tradeshows and will feature more than...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Covid-19 vaccines for children now federally funded

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Covid-19 vaccines are now part of the Federally Funded Vaccines for Children Program. The program provides free vaccinations to children whose parents can’t otherwise afford them. The action by the centers for disease control and prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices is part of...
WOWT

CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy