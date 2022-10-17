Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
klkntv.com
Many Lincoln small businesses support minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraskans have a chance to raise the minimum wage on Nov. 8, but the ballot initiative has raised concerns about small businesses not being able to afford it. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Bob Evnen held a public hearing at the Capitol Building on Initiative...
klkntv.com
Lincoln mom beat unconscious by son says cries for help fell ‘unheard’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Brenda Mae Stinson was beaten unconscious in her home by her son Austin Lightfeather in July 2020. She is sharing her story after she feels her cries for help went unheard. Stinson says that in the days leading up to her assault, she desperately tried...
klkntv.com
Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County Sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding east of Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Ballot measure could help Nebraska airports land more airlines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It is uncommon for things to pass unanimously in the Nebraska Legislature, but Amendment 1 gained support from every senator last session and will now be on the ballot in November. Many hope that the constitutional amendment, coined Grow Nebraska, will aid the growth of...
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
klkntv.com
Burt County attorney says fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was in self-defense
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After an investigation, the Burt County attorney and Nebraska State Patrol ruled that a fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was self-defense. The patrol released additional information on the shooting on Wednesday, nearly a month after it took place in downtown Oakland. On Sept. 27, authorities responded...
klkntv.com
ACLU of Nebraska mails voting rights information to county jails
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A nonprofit organization is sending voting information to jails in Nebraska. This week, the ACLU of Nebraska is sending thousands of pamphlets to help break barriers to voting for incarcerated people. “Incarceration itself, it’s a barrier to having access to cast your vote,” said Mindy...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims Oct. 17 Nebraska Missing Persons Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 17 holds a special place in the heart of Gina Bos’ family, and it now represents all missing persons in Nebraska. Twenty-two years ago, 40-year-old Gina Bos went missing near downtown Lincoln. Her family has searched for her ever since. They and other...
WOWT
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
klkntv.com
Systems remain down as CHI Health’s parent company investigates cyberattack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — CommonSpirit, CHI Health’s parent company, provided an update Monday on its persisting cyberattack. The health system continues to address and investigate impacts of the ransomware attack. It said cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement have been contacted. “Patients continue to receive the highest quality of...
klkntv.com
New study shows Black heart patients less likely to receive medical assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to a new study, black heart failure patients are less likely to get advanced therapies than white patients. The study was published Wednesday in the journal “Circulation: Heart Failure.”. It found white people were twice as likely as black people to get a...
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: Lincoln Expo returns on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is set to host the annual Lincoln Expo at Pinnacle Bank Arena this Wednesday. The event is Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Lincoln Expo is one of the region’s largest business tradeshows and will feature more than...
klkntv.com
‘Trick or Tree’: Free tree distribution in Lancaster County scheduled for Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Homeowners in Lincoln and Lancaster County are invited to a free tree distribution on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Mahoney Park. “Trick or Tree” is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
klkntv.com
Covid-19 vaccines for children now federally funded
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Covid-19 vaccines are now part of the Federally Funded Vaccines for Children Program. The program provides free vaccinations to children whose parents can’t otherwise afford them. The action by the centers for disease control and prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices is part of...
klkntv.com
Cigarette sparks another early morning fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln home has extensive damage following the third day of early morning fires here in the Capital City. Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue units were dispatched around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the home near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road. The small fire took...
WOWT
CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
