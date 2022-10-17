ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, MT

buttesports.com

Maroon Volleyball Wins in 5 at Frenchtown

The Butte Central Maroon Volleyball team hit the road Tuesday night for a Southwestern A match with the Frenchtown Broncs. Both teams are coming off a long weekend of tournament play at Butte Centrals Bloctober Classic. The teams played a full 5 game match tonight showing very little fatigue from the weekend.
BUTTE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Crews battle structure fire in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Hamilton. The blaze is in the area of 700 North 3rd Street. Power lines are currently down and there's a loss of power in the area. Officials ask the public to avoid the area and...
HAMILTON, MT
Big Country News

Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90

MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93

MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
ARLEE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways

It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
FLORENCE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Gorgeous fall weather this week, weekend weather turns active

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY until 9 AM MDT Thursday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar

A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT

