buttesports.com
Maroon Volleyball Wins in 5 at Frenchtown
The Butte Central Maroon Volleyball team hit the road Tuesday night for a Southwestern A match with the Frenchtown Broncs. Both teams are coming off a long weekend of tournament play at Butte Centrals Bloctober Classic. The teams played a full 5 game match tonight showing very little fatigue from the weekend.
Ruthless Griz Fans Want Stadium Torn Down After Latest Loss
Montana is home to a lot of college football fans. The rivalry between Montana State University and the University of Montana is one of the longest-running in collegiate football. The rivalry between the Cats and the Griz began in 1897. The game has been historically referred to as the Cat-Griz...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
UM Ranks Fourth Out of Six Montana Colleges and Universities
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a new study released over the weekend by the financial website Wallet Hub, the University of Montana only ranked fourth out of the six colleges and universities in the state. With the first “early decision” college application deadline on Nov. 1, and tuition and...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
NBCMontana
Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
NBCMontana
Crews battle structure fire in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Hamilton. The blaze is in the area of 700 North 3rd Street. Power lines are currently down and there's a loss of power in the area. Officials ask the public to avoid the area and...
montanakaimin.com
Missoula drunk driver runs onto footbridge near campus, nearly hits Grizzly Stomp dancers
A drunk driver ran onto the Van Buren Street Footbridge Saturday, Oct. 15, scaring swing dancing club members who were meeting there. Witnesses reportedly stopped the driver, who Missoula Police charged with a DUI. No one was injured. Emily Messer, a first-year member of the UM swing dancing club Grizzly...
Missoula Man Threatens People With a Handgun at a Downtown Bar
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a male with a firearm pointing it at patrons in a local bar. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers arrived on...
Staffing continues to vex Missoula's shelters
Challenges around staffing, the lack of a long-term funding stream and a dwindling pot of federal aid still weigh heavily over Operation Shelter.
Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90
MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
NBCMontana
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways
It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
NBCMontana
Gorgeous fall weather this week, weekend weather turns active
An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY until 9 AM MDT Thursday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
montanarightnow.com
Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar
A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Stevensville man confesses to drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering, prosecutor says
MISSOULA — A Stevensville man admitted to drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering crimes after law enforcement seized thousands of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from his vehicle in a Minnesota traffic stop and found pill-making equipment and materials on his Montana property, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Andrew Kyle...
