Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella Cressman
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
29 migrants found in alleged stash house in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has been charged after federal investigators found 29 migrants in an alleged stash house in northwest Albuquerque. Court documents say federal investigators began an investigation into human smuggling, narcotics and firearms trafficking at a house on 90th Street in Albuquerque. Federal investigators say they...
rrobserver.com
Twenty-nine migrants found in alleged West Side cartel stash house
Padilla is facing human smuggling, fentanyl distribution and being a felon in possession of a gun charges. Federal agents targeting a smuggling operation with possible cartel ties found 29 migrants, drugs and a gun at a property late last month on Albuquerque’s West Side. Court records show that a...
Albuquerque man that shot federal agent sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Garcia Pacheco, 33, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for shooting a federal agent in December 2020. Pacheco pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon and inflicting bodily injury and one count of being a felon […]
Video: APD chases California man accused of trying to set fires at gas pumps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department had to take down a driver who they think really wanted to blow up gas pumps around town. Police say 35-year-old Johnathan Nava, from California, had been spotted trying to start fires earlier in the night including a gas pump a few miles away. A chase led them […]
Albuquerque police launch evidence portal for in-progress crimes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a new evidence portal for crimes happening in real-time. The Community Supporting Investigations Portal will allow people calling 911 to upload any video or photo evidence as officers respond to the call. The Real Time Crime Center will be able to access that evidence and decide […]
rrobserver.com
APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ bust
An Albuquerque man and teen were arrested Friday after police say they found the pair with five rifles, five pistols, 400 fentanyl pills and more than $11,000 cash. Rebecca Atkins of the Albuquerque Police Department said Richard Baca, who just turned 17, and 28-year-old Andres Armijo are facing drug trafficking charges.
APD investigating delayed homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a man died months after he was injured, and they are now investigating the case as a homicide. Police say they responded to Freeway Liquors on 2nd St. last month about a man, later identified as 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma, with a head injury. At the time, the injury […]
Man wanted for violating probation in Jemez burglaries is arrested
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to burglaries in the Jemez area is behind bars, several months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Nehemiah Hillhouse on September 30. Hillhouse pled guilty to two different burglaries in the Jemez area in 2017 which he committed with […]
rrobserver.com
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
District Attorney Raúl Torrez, left, and attorney Mark Baker announced Monday that a judge has banned the New Mexico Civil Guard from publicly acting as a military unit without authorization. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) A state court judge in Albuquerque has outlawed the New Mexico Civil Guard from publicly...
Man accused of murdering two Albuquerque men asks judge to dismiss charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dakota Briscoe, the man accused of a double murder in Albuquerque, is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Briscoe is accused of killing two men in 2020 and burning their bodies inside of a car. Briscoe’s attorneys argue the state has violated his right to a speedy trial and […]
Sentencing expected for man charged with murdering Edgewood gas station employee
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Daniel Martinez, the man accused of gunning down an Edgewood gas station employee over less than $50, is expected to be sentenced Thursday. Martinez is charged with shooting and killing Michael Pelkey in 2018 after his accomplice robbed the Smith’s gas station where Pelkey was working. In all, seven people were involved in […]
Man who shot at deputies now accused of stealing cars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Torres, the man who shot at a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, is back in jail. Torres is accused of stealing cars and stripping the stolen vehicles. Torres was caught Tuesday in the South Valley along with another man allegedly stripping stolen vehicles. Torres was arrested after a foot chase. Torres shot […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Oct. 12 -18, 2022
Jesse James Klebesadel, 32, of Los Alamos was arrested October 13 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Saleena Ochoa, 26, of Mendanales was arrested October 16 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Melquiades Cordova, 36, of Los Alamos was arrested October 17 and charged with possession...
KRQE News 13
WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
KRQE News 13
Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire
Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire. Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated …. Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire. LANL helping brewers create great beer by using sound …. LANL helping brewers create great beer by using sound waves. Las Vegas...
KRQE News 13
Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward
Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP …. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. City of Albuquerque rolls out plan to revitalize …. City of Albuquerque rolls out...
Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
Motion filed to order witnesses to testify in fatal River of Lights crash case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the latest legal move in the case of the fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya outside the River Of Lights last year. On December 12th, police say Sergio Almanza was driving an ATV illegally on public streets when he sped through a stop light, hitting and killing Bhattacharya and injuring his father […]
Murder victim’s family sues downtown Albuquerque parking lot owners
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owners of a prime downtown Albuquerque parking lot are facing a wrongful death lawsuit following a deadly shooting in the lot in August. Filed by the shooting victim’s family, the lawsuit claims the parking area at 2nd and Central is a “hot spot for violent crime” and that the lot owners have […]
Albuquerque Nightclub shooting suspect remains behind bars before trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man arrested for a shooting at an Albuquerque nightclub last month will remain locked up until trial. Investigators say on September 1, 29-year-old Oscar Valdez pistol-whipped a man trying to break up a fight at Leo’s Nightclub near 12th and Candelaria. Three other men disarmed Valdez but he returned from his car […]
Comments / 4