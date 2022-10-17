ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

29 migrants found in alleged stash house in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has been charged after federal investigators found 29 migrants in an alleged stash house in northwest Albuquerque. Court documents say federal investigators began an investigation into human smuggling, narcotics and firearms trafficking at a house on 90th Street in Albuquerque. Federal investigators say they...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Twenty-nine migrants found in alleged West Side cartel stash house

Padilla is facing human smuggling, fentanyl distribution and being a felon in possession of a gun charges. Federal agents targeting a smuggling operation with possible cartel ties found 29 migrants, drugs and a gun at a property late last month on Albuquerque’s West Side. Court records show that a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police launch evidence portal for in-progress crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a new evidence portal for crimes happening in real-time. The Community Supporting Investigations Portal will allow people calling 911 to upload any video or photo evidence as officers respond to the call. The Real Time Crime Center will be able to access that evidence and decide […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ bust

An Albuquerque man and teen were arrested Friday after police say they found the pair with five rifles, five pistols, 400 fentanyl pills and more than $11,000 cash. Rebecca Atkins of the Albuquerque Police Department said Richard Baca, who just turned 17, and 28-year-old Andres Armijo are facing drug trafficking charges.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating delayed homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a man died months after he was injured, and they are now investigating the case as a homicide. Police say they responded to Freeway Liquors on 2nd St. last month about a man, later identified as 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma, with a head injury. At the time, the injury […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Judge restricts NM Civil Guard

District Attorney Raúl Torrez, left, and attorney Mark Baker announced Monday that a judge has banned the New Mexico Civil Guard from publicly acting as a military unit without authorization. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) A state court judge in Albuquerque has outlawed the New Mexico Civil Guard from publicly...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who shot at deputies now accused of stealing cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Torres, the man who shot at a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, is back in jail. Torres is accused of stealing cars and stripping the stolen vehicles. Torres was caught Tuesday in the South Valley along with another man allegedly stripping stolen vehicles. Torres was arrested after a foot chase. Torres shot […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Oct. 12 -18, 2022

Jesse James Klebesadel, 32, of Los Alamos was arrested October 13 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Saleena Ochoa, 26, of Mendanales was arrested October 16 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Melquiades Cordova, 36, of Los Alamos was arrested October 17 and charged with possession...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire

Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire. Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated …. Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire. LANL helping brewers create great beer by using sound …. LANL helping brewers create great beer by using sound waves. Las Vegas...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

