Read full article on original website
Related
industrytoday.com
Muvi Showcases Content Partner Portal at NAB Show 2022
A platform-oriented content collaboration solution to engage with users to enhance their video content. Muvi, the leader in solutions for streaming and enterprise SaaS platforms, today announced that it will showcase its new solution that allows platform owners to collaborate with other onboarded content creators to upload, broadcast, and share content on the platform, at the upcoming NAB Show 2022, NY running October 19-20.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
industrytoday.com
How Manufacturers Use NFTs to Secure the Supply Chain
Supply chain NFTs – what value can they bring to the manufacturing industry?. NFTs are unique digital assets residing on a blockchain or a transparent immutable ledger, that allow you to prove the authenticity and ownership of unique assets including art, music, digital items and many others. NFTs are also revolutionizing the supply chain industry worldwide. Beyond mass online retailers like Amazon, luxury goods companies like Prada and Cartier are now using unique NFTs to trace their high-value products end-to-end on their supply chain. Manufacturers and product designers are using NFTs to track physical materials, components, and products, adding a powerful layer of security to their global supply chain.
Mevion Identifies Site for New Compact Proton Therapy System in Development
LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 23, 2022-- Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that it is developing the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™ with HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS). Stanford Health Care has been selected as the first site where the system will be developed and installed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005057/en/ The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™ (Photo: Business Wire)
industrytoday.com
TealBook Supplier Diversity Platform Now On SAP® Store
TORONTO, Canada — TealBook Inc. today announced that its Supplier Diversity Intelligence platform is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The platform integrates with the SAP Ariba® Supplier Lifecycle and Performance, SAP Ariba Supplier Risk and SAP Ariba Buying solutions and provides users with visibility into small and diverse business certiﬁcates within their supply base.
industrytoday.com
Workwear Outfitters Chooses DeSL’s PLM
Workwear Outfitters selected DeSL to deliver Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software. (San Francisco Bay Area, California) Workwear Outfitters (WWOF) has selected Discover e-Solutions (DeSL) to deliver Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software. DeSL is a market leader in digital transformation solutions including integrated end-to-end PLM software for the fashion, apparel, textile, footwear, and retail sectors.
industrytoday.com
Chain.io & Magaya Automate Rates for Forwarders
Magaya and Chain.io join forces to simplify rate security, accelerate forwarder time to integration, and reduce costly rate errors. Philadelphia, PA – Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced an integration partnership with Magaya, a modern, data-driven logistics software provider that helps its customers optimize every step of operations from origin to destination.
Timeline: Chinese leader Xi Jinping's rise and rule
Chinese President Xi Jinping, the son of a communist revolutionary, was a victim of the Cultural Revolution and a provincial chief during China's economic boom before ascending to the very top a decade ago
industrytoday.com
Tunable Laser Spectroscopy Technology
Lightweight device filters out other VOCs so they do not affect methane concentration readings. Landfill operators are required to capture and control landfill gas (LFG) as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New Source Performance Standards (NSPS). These rules are focused on reducing emissions of methane-rich landfill gas from new, modified, and reconstructed municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills. The regulations require that landfills perform surface emission monitoring (SEM) to identify potential emission exceedances. Several technologies are used for conducting SEM, including flame ionization detectors (FIDs) and photoionization detectors (PIDs). New tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS) technology has a number of real advantages over other options.
industrytoday.com
KROHNE Highlights OPTIWAVE 6500C Level Transmitter
A radar level transmitter ideal for powders and dusty atmospheres. Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, highlights its OPTIWAVE 6500C, a radar level transmitter for powders and dusty atmospheres. KROHNE’s OPTIWAVE 6500C delivers continuous high measurement in silos, hoppers, and containers. The...
industrytoday.com
SwaggerHub Now Supports Event-Driven AsyncAPI
SwaggerHub AsyncAPI Support recognized with 2022 API Award for Best in Microservices by API World Advisory Board. SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has released AsyncAPI Specification support in SwaggerHub, the company’s integrated API development platform and choice of API designers, developers, and architects who are building, testing, and deploying high quality APIs. In addition to the OpenAPI Specification for REST APIs, development teams working across event-driven architectures (EDAs) can now collaborate in SwaggerHub to develop, document, and standardize their APIs. AsyncAPI is the leading specification to document and describe event-driven API architectures, including Apache Kafka.
industrytoday.com
Q4 Cowen/AFS Index Projects Freight Market In Flux
ATLANTA – AFS Logistics (afs.net), an industry-leading 3PL provider, and Cowen Research today released the October 2022 Cowen/AFS Freight Index for Q4, a snapshot with predictive pricing across multiple sectors in the freight industry. The latest release of the index projects quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) declines in transportation costs across all reported modes, with the exception of ground parcel.
industrytoday.com
Avoiding the Pitfalls of Application Sprawl
The remote workforce has challenged the enterprise to not only maintain communication and collaboration but also security and compliance. Among the many complications that have developed in this new, work-from-anywhere age is the need to maintain communication channels while also ensuring business security and compliance. Today, even though many industries never would have considered these tools a few short years ago, electronic communication channels like Slack, Zoom and even WhatsApp, are now vital to business continuity and a collaborative work environment. Necessary to remote work, which today is expected by many employees, these tools are ushering in a massive shift in the way we communicate but also bring significant risk, compliance and security concerns. “Application sprawl” is leading to a confused and unproductive workforce and putting businesses in danger.
industrytoday.com
A Waterborne Conductive Primer & Adhesion Promoter
A sustainable waterborne conductive primer & adhesion promoter for TPO enhanced with graphene nanotubes has been developed. A new light-grey primer provides stable surface resistivity, strongly improving the adhesion between primer and base/clear coat on TPO car parts. A colloidal suspension of powder in water can be sprayed with...
industrytoday.com
Fast-Cure Silicone Complexities in Sight
Shin-Estu Silicones and Partners demonstrate “Work-Horse” KEG-2001-60 LIMS via Wayfarer-style sunglasses production demonstrations. Shin-Etsu Silicones of America (SESA: A U.S. subsidiary of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Japan) recently premiered advanced technical demonstrations in collaboration with industry leading machinery and equipment partners at the 2022 Silicone Expo (Huntington Place, Detroit, MI). The demos featured Shin-Etsu’s fast-cure KEG-2001-60 LIMS (Liquid Injection Molding System) product’s advanced handling and molding properties being run in the production of silicone Wayfarer style sunglasses.
industrytoday.com
UWL and Swire Shipping Announce Year Two Commitments
CLEVELAND, Ohio – UWL is contracting into 2024 with Swire Shipping for the Sun Chief express service, the premium direct service between Vietnam and Seattle, Washington. “Despite global headwinds, the market remains engaged with our expedited direct feeder solution and our commitment to the development of our Sun Chief express service is resolute,” said UWL President Duncan Wright. “Of course, customers will always care about rates, but there are additional considerations to keep in mind in a declining market. We are seeing customers place priority on reliability and speed and we are proud that our Sun Chief express service creates desirable solutions as an alternative to the normal service levels from other carriers.”
industrytoday.com
AGE Industries, Ltd Delivers Wide Range of Custom Fiber
Strong, versatile tubes serve many. Cleburne, TX – AGE Industries, Ltd, a leading supplier of custom paper tubes, innovative packaging and shipping solutions, manufactures custom fiber tubes for an extremely wide variety of applications, ranging from heavy-duty tubes for shipping large steel products, fishing rods, shipping containers for architectural designs, documents, and many other applications.
industrytoday.com
Danfoss Named 2022 Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency
Prestigious award presented in recognition of Danfoss’ work to decarbonize through energy efficiency. Washington, DC – The Alliance to Save Energy has presented Danfoss with the prestigious Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award in recognition of Danfoss’ work to decarbonize through energy efficiency. The 30th annual Stars...
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership Saturday. That was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68. “Power will be even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a Chinese politics expert at Hong Kong Baptist University. The new appointees are “all loyal to Xi,” he said. “There is no counterweight or checks and balances in the system at all.”
industrytoday.com
Electric Actuators Open Door to “Deepest Secret”
Converting 1960s nuclear-proof bunker into a museum involved repurposing heavy nuclear-safe doors as fire doors. Between 1963 and 1968, the Danish government secretly burrowed 197 feet into a chalk hill on the northern tip of Denmark to build a nuclear safe bunker that would protect the government and royal family in the event of a nuclear threat. The government declassified the REGAN Vest bunker in 2003 and decided in 2014, after years of hibernation, to open the facility to the public as a museum. This presented some significant technical challenges, not the least of which was adapting the heavy entrance doors for use as fire doors. A pair of heavy-duty electric actuators from Thomson Industries came to the rescue.
Comments / 0