ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, GA

Early voting underway in South Georgia, one week to go for the Big Bend

By Alexa Trischler
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOZdn_0icm8JZl00

Thomas County election officials saw a high turnout today as people showed up to make their voice heard on the first day of early voting.

"I came for a couple of things…some garden supplies and early voting."

Libby Ellis lives in Thomas County. She and her husband came out to cast their votes right away.

"I am a little older and I didn't want to have to fight a great big crowd having to stand in line too long I just wanted to get it over with it was convenient and my husband's going to have some surgery and I wanted to be sure he got his vote in too," said Ellis.

There are 33,000 registered voters in Thomas County and 97% of them are active voters. Frank Scoggins is the Thomas County Elections Supervisor and says they're here to help people every step of the way so they can vote in advance.

"We've got sample ballots if you like and we've got sample ballots that are just the referendums and the amendments if you like to have those and of course don't be intimidated by the machines we can help you I can't get in the booth with you but we can guide you," said Scoggins who saw hundreds of early voters turn up to cast their ballots on Monday. He said at one point, they were checking people in every 45 seconds! Scoggins added that they increased their voting capacity by 1/3 by adding additional booths and scanners called "poll pads" to check more people in.

If you plan to vote early in Thomas County, there is only one location to do it and that's at the elections and registration office at 1402 East Jackson Street in Thomasville. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They'll also be open this Saturday, October 22 and next Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You'll need to bring a valid ID to cast your vote.

In Florida, early voting starts on October 24. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said there are over 202,000 active registered voters in Leon County and there will be ten early voting locations across the county.

"If you go and try to vote early then we can find out if there is some problem and we have time to correct it if you wait until 6:30 or 7 PM on election night and there's a hiccup or a problem it's very difficult to get that rectified so I always think of Election Day as your last chance to vote but certainly you can vote by mail or you can get to an early voting site," said Earley.

Earley said when it comes to secure elections, they have strict post-election audits and partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies to protect them against any cyber security threats…so all you have to worry about is voting.

"The way to make your voice heard is not through Facebook or social media get out and vote that's the way you can actually make change happen in our nation we've got a strong democracy and we've got elections you absolutely can trust," added Earley.

The deadline to vote early in Georgia is November 4 and in Florida the deadline is November 6.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Early voting an overall success in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting for the 2022 election season has started and with it, already some long lines for casting a ballot. However, in Lowndes County, a new voting system is not only making it faster to vote, but it’s also easier for workers and voters. One...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
marinebusinessworld.com

Office of Senator Raphael Warnock, Georgia business leaders visit boats facilities

Last month Kristin Fulford, Director of Outreach in the office of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), along with local city councilman Rodrick Smith and South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Berrien Campus Administrator Richard Huth, visited the Chaparral and Robalo Boats facilities in Nashville, Georgia. Led by Mike Fafard, Senior VP...
NASHVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Farmers for Kemp rally held at Sunbelt Ag Expo Tuesday

Governor Brian Kemp spent part of the day in Moultrie at the Sunbelt Expo. Along with attending a handful of events, the Governor also held a rally. Kemp spoke with farmers attendees about being victorious in the water wars and supporting agriculture. "We have been talking to farms like Bart...
MOULTRIE, GA
southgatv.com

Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’

MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Southwell tabs Pennington as CIO

TIFTON, GA – Southwell announced that James “Jamey” Pennington is the healthcare system’s new Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 35 outpatient centers and clinics.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Arrest made in Valdosta murder

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the early October murder of a Valdosta man. Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony in connection to the death of Michael Taylor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Death investigation in Bainbridge

Congressman Bishop, challenger West talk upcoming election ahead of their debate. It will premiere at the end of October. The cow milking contest is a fan favorite. ‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
ecbpublishing.com

School board bids farewell to longtime members

Jefferson County School Board Members Shirley Washington, Charles Boland and Sandra Saunders had their last board meeting as district representatives on Monday, Oct. 10, as their terms as elected officials came to an end. Superintendent Eydie Tricquet presented plaques to each and thanked them for their service to Jefferson County Schools.
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy