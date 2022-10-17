Read full article on original website
BARBARA LEA JACOBI
Barbara Lea Jacobi, 98, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at The Living Center in Marshall. Private family graveside services will be held with inurnment in Ridge Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
LINDA LOU SMITH MCWHIRTER
Linda Lou Smith McWhirter, 70, of Marshall, MO, formerly of Miami, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Legendary Nursing and Rehab in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Friends of Miami or Miami R-I School. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARY ALICE FLORES
Mary Alice (Sheffield) Flores, 90, of Sedalia, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Fair View Nursing Home. She was born July 26, 1932 in Jefferson City, MO a daughter of the late Dr. Russell Harrison and Stella Leona Strobel Sheffield. Mary Alice was a 1950 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School....
DONALD LEO ESPENSCHIED
Donald Leo Espenschied, age 88, of Glasgow, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Glasgow Gardens. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Fayette. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.
JEFFREY LEE BOGGS
GRAVESIDE SERVICE FOR 66-YEAR-OLD JEFFREY LEE BOGGS, OF GLASGOW, WHO DIED SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, WILL BE HELD 1 P.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 AT WASHINGTON CEMETERY IN GLASGOW. THERE WILL BE NO VISITATION. FRIEMONTH-FREESE FUNERAL SERVICE IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
SFCC SPEECH AND DEBATE OPEN SEASON WITH A PAIR OF COMPETITIONS
The State Fair Community College Speech and Debate team competed in back-to-back tournaments to kick off its 2022-2023 season. SFCC students who competed were Josh Kofahl, Gray Griego, and Lucas Culbertson. SFCC faculty Kaila Todd and Sarah Nail are the team’s coaches. The team competed in the International Public...
GREEN RIDGE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Green Ridge man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 19. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 31-year-old Brian Rayl traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Rayl was transported by Life Flight...
FINAL CENTRAL MISSOURI HONOR FLIGHT OF THE YEAR SET TO TAKE OFF ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
86 veterans will be given the trip of a lifetime as Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) No. 65 is scheduled to take flight 1:45 a.m. Monday, October 24. A news release says the passenger list includes 3 Korean War veterans, 82 Vietnam veterans and 1 veteran who served in WWII. All 86 veterans will enjoy a one-day tour of the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. At the Tomb of the Unknowns, honor flight veterans are quietly and respectfully acknowledged during the Changing of the Guard. Traveling with the veterans will be a medical team as well as guardians who assist veterans with wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen and companionship on the flight.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN COURT
A Marshall man who was charged with felonies for stealing and resisting arrest by fleeing after an incident on August 24, has a preliminary hearing scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department were advised that a vehicle was stolen from Conoco in Marshall. An officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Duancy Smith, the driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee out of city limits. The vehicle was disabled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smith fled on foot and a Marshall Police Officer chased him on foot. A K-9 unit attempted to track him but was unsuccessful.
GLASGOW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AT RECENT BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Glasgow School Superintendent Sonya Fuemmeler announced at the Glasgow Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, October 19, that she would be retiring effective June 30, 2023. Fuemmeler has been in education for thirty years with twenty-eight of those at Glasgow. The district announced Stacy Kottman as the new superintendent effective...
SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER’S DECA ATTEND LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Several members of the Saline County Career Center’s DECA chapter attended the Tucker Leadership Day held at William Jewell College in Liberty on Monday, October 17. Students were able to learn valuable team skills by completing various challenges on the course. These challenges help create better leaders and encourage...
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECTS IN PHOTOS
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying subjects in surveillance photos. The department reports that these people have been breaking into some storage units in Lexington. This incident happened on October 16. If you recognize the subjects or vehicle, you are urged to contact...
SLATER MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT DUE IN COURT
A Slater man who was charged with a felony for assault has a preliminary hearing scheduled. According to a probably causes statement, a Saline County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to a Slater residence in regard to a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the victim, who reportedly had a swollen face with a large lump on her forehead. Authorities also stated the woman had bruising and was bleeding.
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS PARK IMPROVEMENTS
The Concordia Board of Aldermen reported on improvements to Concordia Park during its meeting on Monday, October 17. The city previously held a public forum concerning the improvements. City Administrator Dale Klussman details the desired improvements to the park. Klussman said the board approved a quote from Evergy to remove...
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS ORDINANCE CHANGES IN HOME OCCUPATION AND USE STANDARDS CHART
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen met on Monday, October 17 and discussed an ordinance change in home occupancy according to City Administrator Jeanette Dobson. The board also brought up a change in the Use Standards Chart for the City of Higginsville for new businesses. The board approved both ordinance changes.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO HELP RETAIN CITY EMPLOYEES
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance to help retain city employees during its meeting on Monday, October 17. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city has had employees leave due to other employers offering sign-on bonuses. Shaw said the council came up with a budget amendment it calls Sign-and-Stay pay in order to incentivize employees.
MARSHALL MUNICIPAL UTILITIES TO CONDUCT FREE CHLORINE CONVERSION AND FIRE HYDRANT FLUSHING
Marshall Municipal Utilities (MMU) is scheduled to conduct a free chlorine conversion on Tuesday, October 18 that will coincide with the annual fire hydrant flushing. A “free chlorine conversion” occurs when a water system switches its disinfectant process from combined chlorine to free chlorine. This is a routine practice that assists with maintaining a healthy water distribution system for MMU and water districts in the area that purchase water from MMU.
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES TRASH SERVICE AT COUNCIL MEETING
The Marshall City Council discussed trash service at its meeting on Monday, October 17. The council room was standing room only with citizens attending the meeting. Several citizens brought up the desire to keep the trash service in Marshall as opposed to contracting out to RTS Trash Service of Slater.
