Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Hobbs has slight lead over Lake in governor’s race

If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion. The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO