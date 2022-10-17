Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Quentin Skinner’s day was comparable to the entire Jayhawk team’s performance in the 35-23 loss to Baylor. Skinner fumbled twice in the first half but turned it around to put together a four-reception, 66-yard and one touchdown performance. Like the Kansas loss, Skinner's performance will be looked at as more of a negative than a positive, but the fight displayed shows how far along the program has come.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO