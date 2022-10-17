ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Reveals Roadmap for Decentralized Social Media Networks

Bluesky, an initiative of former Twitter head honcho Jack Dorsey, has announced a decentralized protocol that aims to limit corporate and governmental influence on major social media platforms. AT Protocol Launched for Bluesky. On Tuesday, October 18th, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the roadmap for his next social protocol,...
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Hints at Integration With Decentralized Social

Jack Dorsey-funded initiative Bluesky announced their roadmap for decentralized social networks with AT Protocol. AT Protocol is designed to function independently from a single corporation with user data protection built-in and open-source algorithms. DeSo, a Coinbase-backed layer one blockchain that raised $200 million, also released its roadmap to decentralize social...
Social Media Buzz Deflates Potential Crypto Bounce

The trend of the crypto market negating crowd expectations in October has continued. According to data from Santiment, the crypto market showed some bounce potential today which was deflated by bullish social media buzz. The crypto market intelligence and social metrics platform pointed out that on the back of a...
How To Block Cookie Banners On Every Website

There are a lot of things that make browsing the internet painful instead of pleasant, and cookie banners or consent forms are easily at the top of that list. Almost every website you visit greets you with a pop-up banner asking you to "accept cookies," and some will not grant you access to their content until you do.
Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties

Despite the change to an optional royalties model, Magic Eden will still have full royalties set by default for all collections and listings. Solana-based Magic Eden has become the latest NFT marketplace to shift to an optional royalties model, following in the footsteps of X2Y2 in August, albeit reluctantly. Under...
The Metaverse Was Around Way Before You Realized

Mark Zuckerberg has had a challenging few weeks. The Zuck's face, rendered in less than remarkable graphics, has been the target of innumerable jokes since its release as the first public image of the metaverse — or, at least, the version of it conceived by Meta. The company hails the metaverse as something like Facebook 2.0, a completely immersive VR setting for socialization, collaboration, and the future of work. A consistent concern with the metaverse has been that it will just be Facebook with VR graphics. Debuting with a "Sims"-caliber render of the CEO's face has not quieted that concern.
CryptoKG platform – a reliable online platform that pays

How to choose a reliable online platform that pays money and provides favorable conditions for making money on cryptocurrency? Let’s consider this using the CryptoKG crypto exchange as an example. Legality of the platform operation. The first step is to check how legally the cryptocurrency exchange operates, whether it...
Walmart Is Seriously Considering Making Crypto “Part of How Customers Transact,” CTO Reveals

Walmart is mulling cryptocurrency payment options as the demand for alternative payment options among retail companies picks up. Speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Monday, Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s Global Chief Technology Officer, stated that crypto was “in the middle” of their digital strategy, adding that beyond payments, Walmart is looking into how they could utilize the metaverse in assisting customers in discovering their products.
Digital Tools for the Modern Entrepreneur

In the modern world, business is inherently digital. Whether you need to excel in marketing, social media, or the development of technological products and services, every entrepreneur should be up to date with your tech and digital resources. These days, the successful businesses are the ones that keep up with the modern world. When you use modernity to your advantage, you will be able to make the most successful business possible. Below are tools for the modern entrepreneur.
Coinbase NFT introduces new NFT minting feature

Coinbase NFT releases new NFT minting feature on its platform. Now the creators can easily mint their NFT collection on the blockchain. The new NFT mint feature went live on the platform on 13th October 2022. Coinbase NFT marketplace has recently introduced a new feature on its platform. The popular...
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Jumps As Ecosystem Sees 8x Spike in New Projects Built Year-to-Date

The price of Polygon (MATIC) is jumping as the project reports a near eightfold increase in applications operating on its ecosystem since the beginning of the year. Polygon, an Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution, says more than 53,000 decentralized applications (DApps) are operating on its ecosystem as of the end of September based on data from the Web3 developer platform Alchemy.
The Story Behind The First Google Logo Doodle

When you type in Google's URL into a web browser, depending on the date, the search engine's typeface is usually adorned with some artistic flair. It may seem like these special drawings have been around ever since Google took its place at the forefront of internet advancement — on special holidays and dates that are significant in history, you can expect to see a doodle commemorating the highlighted event. It's a fun little Easter egg of sorts that can give you a tidbit of trivia and something to think about before you get on with your Google search.
Crypto To Play A ‘Critical Role’ In The Way Consumers Transact

From crypto to blockchain to non-fungible tokens, the mode of payment in businesses in the vast sphere of the world’s consumer sector has been undergoing a transformation over the course of the past few years. Suresh Kumar, the global chief technology officer at retail powerhouse Walmart, has predicted that...
