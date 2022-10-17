Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Public Meeting On CSAH 133 In Sartell Scheduled
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Highway Department is hosting another round in a series of public meetings on changes for County Road 133 in Sartell. Residents will have a chance to give input on an alternative that only involves making improvements to existing roadways. Other options include a new connector between Theisen Road and 19th Avenue.
knsiradio.com
Judgeship Open in Sherburne County
(KNSI) – Officials are looking to replace a judge in Sherburne County who is hanging up her robe. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection announced an opening in the Tenth Judicial District in Elk River. The vacancy is due to the retirement of the Honorable Mary A. Yunker. According...
knsiradio.com
Clearwater Travel Plaza Makes $27,000 Donation to Coborn’s Healing Center
(KNSI) — The Clearwater Travel Plaza’s Golf for Hope and Walk for Hope recently and raised more than $27,000. The events were to raise awareness about breast cancer and honor those who survived and are still fighting the disease. In a post on its Facebook page, the CentraCare...
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Police Officer has Near Miss on Traffic Stop
(KNSI) — A Waite Park police officer was rattled but not hurt after a near miss with what they say was a distracted driver. During the department’s virtual ride-along on October 14th, one of the officers was finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75 and walking back to his squad car when the car came flying past him. A post on the City of Waite Park’s Facebook page says, “a distracted driver, failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car. Thankfully the officer noticed the vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and moved in front of his squad to avoid possibly being hit.”
knsiradio.com
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Probable Cause of Death for Couple Found in Hunting Cabin
(KNSI) — Authorities in Mille Lacs County say a husband and wife died in a hunting cabin after what they say may be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. The sheriff’s office says someone called 911 Sunday evening saying they went to the family property near Isle and found their mother and father both unresponsive in the cabin. Firefighters say there were dangerously high levels of the odorless, colorless gas inside.
knsiradio.com
Paynesville High School Student Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Students and Staff in a School Shooting
(KNSI) — An 18-year-old from Grove City is jailed after allegedly making threats of a school shooting. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Paynesville High School just after 7:45 Monday night. Several students said they heard Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez threaten to shoot people at the school. A student said that during a class that day, Herr-Ramirez said he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot three certain staff members and one specific student, then said he would continue “shooting random students and staff.” He also made statements about exactly when he was going to do it.
