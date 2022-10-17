Read full article on original website
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe
Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
San Diego weekly Reader
Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”
He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
San Diego Business Journal
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update
Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
travelawaits.com
This Secluded Laguna Beach Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway
Laguna Beach is well known for its luxury resorts perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. After all, the ocean is often the first thing that comes to mind for visitors to this seaside town. It’s also known for expansive canyons filled with native flora and fauna and is popular with local hikers and cyclists.
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen
Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.
Coast News
The Goods Doughnuts
Where: The Goods Doughnuts, 2965 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to Sold out (of doughnuts) What: Zumbar Hummingbird Blend drip coffee ($3.25) and glazed doughnut ($3.00) Tasting notes: Buttery-sweet, balanced, chocolate, creamy. Price: $4.00. What I’m listening to: Shinyribs, “The Sacred & The Profane”
northcountydailystar.com
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside -Special Offer Save $5 Per Ticket
Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in our returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes.$30 in advance or $35 the day of, tickets for this walkable Downtown shopping experience are limited to 300. Get yours for the next 7 days for only $25!
Eater
This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley
Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online
The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
daytrippen.com
Carlsbad Lagoon Marina Day Trip – Visit Snug Harbor
Carlsbad Lagoon Marina is a one-stop destination for all things fun to do on a day out on the water. Three stunning lagoons covering over 1000 acres are in Carlsbad, Aqua Hedionda, Batiquitos, and Buena Vista. Water sports are only allowed at Aqua Hedionda Lagoon. The Snug Harbor Marina sits...
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
South Bay, Wait no longer — Raising Cane's is coming to Chula Vista!
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center. For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area...
northcountydailystar.com
New, Modern Fire Station Opens in Carlsbad October 20th
In 1969 when Fire Station 2 was built on the edge of the Batiquitos Lagoon next to the world famous La Costa Resort, it was home to one firefighter who responded to about 250 calls a year. On Thursday, the City of Carlsbad will celebrate the completion of a new,...
News 8 KFMB
Oceanside looking to open a dog beach
Oceanside is looking into opening a dog beach. It would be the 5th in San Diego County.
daytrippen.com
Temecula Wine Tasting Oak Mountain Winery
Oak Mountain Winery is the only winery in Temecula that houses two wineries under one roof. Wines from both Temecula Hills Winery and Oak Mountain Winery. Both wines are sold at the Oak Mountain location, which produces a combined 6,000 cases of wine annually. Nestled among the picturesque hillsides that...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
Oceanside residents push back against potential 500,000 sq. ft. warehouse project
They say the building would bring more traffic and noise pollution to their area.
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
Bird flu or pesticide? Black swans die in San Marcos
Amber Lindsey lives on Lake San Marcos. She and other residents care for the beautiful and exotic bird population, including the black swans the area is famous for. But last month, after a pesticide was sprayed around parts of the lake, several birds got sick.
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
