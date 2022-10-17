ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Dinh Lee

Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe

Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”

He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update

Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelawaits.com

This Secluded Laguna Beach Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway

Laguna Beach is well known for its luxury resorts perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. After all, the ocean is often the first thing that comes to mind for visitors to this seaside town. It’s also known for expansive canyons filled with native flora and fauna and is popular with local hikers and cyclists.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Dinh Lee

Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen

Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

The Goods Doughnuts

Where: The Goods Doughnuts, 2965 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to Sold out (of doughnuts) What: Zumbar Hummingbird Blend drip coffee ($3.25) and glazed doughnut ($3.00) Tasting notes: Buttery-sweet, balanced, chocolate, creamy. Price: $4.00. What I’m listening to: Shinyribs, “The Sacred & The Profane”
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside -Special Offer Save $5 Per Ticket

Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in our returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes.$30 in advance or $35 the day of, tickets for this walkable Downtown shopping experience are limited to 300. Get yours for the next 7 days for only $25!
OCEANSIDE, CA
Eater

This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley

Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online

The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Carlsbad Lagoon Marina Day Trip – Visit Snug Harbor

Carlsbad Lagoon Marina is a one-stop destination for all things fun to do on a day out on the water. Three stunning lagoons covering over 1000 acres are in Carlsbad, Aqua Hedionda, Batiquitos, and Buena Vista. Water sports are only allowed at Aqua Hedionda Lagoon. The Snug Harbor Marina sits...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

New, Modern Fire Station Opens in Carlsbad October 20th

In 1969 when Fire Station 2 was built on the edge of the Batiquitos Lagoon next to the world famous La Costa Resort, it was home to one firefighter who responded to about 250 calls a year. On Thursday, the City of Carlsbad will celebrate the completion of a new,...
CARLSBAD, CA
daytrippen.com

Temecula Wine Tasting Oak Mountain Winery

Oak Mountain Winery is the only winery in Temecula that houses two wineries under one roof. Wines from both Temecula Hills Winery and Oak Mountain Winery. Both wines are sold at the Oak Mountain location, which produces a combined 6,000 cases of wine annually. Nestled among the picturesque hillsides that...
TEMECULA, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA

